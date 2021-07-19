Rock Fest 2021 hosts 50,000+ fans

There were no COVID-19 restrictions in place in Cadott over the weekend. Masks were sold at the Rock Fest merchandise stand for interested parties and sanitizing stations were available throughout the ground; those feeling sick were encouraged to stay home as to not infect those in attendance.

While 2021 did not set any attendance records at Rock Fest, Saturday’s attendance did rival past performances by Slipknot, Def Leppard and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers at the festival. Rock Fest attendee Samuel Anderson said it was a pleasure to be back out with the masses at a rock concert again.

“It’s been far too long since I have done this,” Anderson said. “It feels a little weird to be honest. We’ve been told it is still unsafe to be in crowds this big, but here we are. If we can get through this, and be smart about it, I think it’s safe to assume we are almost back to normal. Either way, I’m just glad to be here again.”

Rock Fest 2022 is set for next July in Cadott.

