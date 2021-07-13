Rock Fest 2021 to kick off Wednesday night

The largest Chippewa Valley rock music gathering is set to return after nearly two years of preparation.
Rock Fest, a rock/metal music festival in Cadott, is set to kick off Wednesday night for three-day ticket holders, and Thursday-Saturday the main festival lineup will hit the various stages throughout the grounds.
This year’s festivities include performances from rock music heavyweights Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Corey Taylor, Korn and Danzig. Also performing will be international acts Anthrax, Saint Asonia, Fozzy, Night Ranger, Phillip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Chevelle, Body Count and dozens of others.
Tickets are available at rock-fest.com and at the gate.
“We knew that being the first large Rock Festival in the nation to return in 2021 was going to be five times the work compared to any other year,” Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher said. “But my team and I also know that there is nothing more important than giving our fans live music as soon as possible.
“... Our industry continues to be affected by so much damage done this past year — once again rearing its ugly head with border closures and tour cancellations. Rest assured that we will never give up on getting you, our fans, back to your second home in July.”
The 2020 edition of Rock Fest was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the return of the festival in 2021 has been anything but easy.
Numerous acts such as Of Mice and Men, Disturbed, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Theory of a Deadman, Bad Wolves among others either did not agree to the 2021 festival or had to be replaced due to scheduling conflicts, an occurrence which put the state of the festival in a constant state of flux.
However, after a last-second change (replacing Of Mice and Men with Night Ranger) earlier this week, the 2021 Rock Fest lineup is set and the festival is ready to kick off Wednesday night with a pre-show event for three-day ticket holders including performances from Slaughter, Royal Bliss, Stitched Up Heart and others on various side stages.
There are currently no mask or social distancing requirements at Rock Fest 2021, however, if you’re feeling sick you are encouraged to not attend or keep six feet of distance between yourself and others at the minimum.
For more information on Rock Fest 2021 you can visit https://rock-fest.com/.
