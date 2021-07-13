Rock Fest 2021 to kick off Wednesday night

The largest Chippewa Valley rock music gathering is set to return after nearly two years of preparation.

Rock Fest, a rock/metal music festival in Cadott, is set to kick off Wednesday night for three-day ticket holders, and Thursday-Saturday the main festival lineup will hit the various stages throughout the grounds.

This year’s festivities include performances from rock music heavyweights Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Corey Taylor, Korn and Danzig. Also performing will be international acts Anthrax, Saint Asonia, Fozzy, Night Ranger, Phillip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Chevelle, Body Count and dozens of others.

Tickets are available at rock-fest.com and at the gate.

“We knew that being the first large Rock Festival in the nation to return in 2021 was going to be five times the work compared to any other year,” Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher said. “But my team and I also know that there is nothing more important than giving our fans live music as soon as possible.