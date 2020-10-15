Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

A local music festival is set for an uncertain 2021 return.
Rock Fest, a three-day rock/metal music festival in Cadott, announced its 2021 lineup Thursday. The 2020 edition of the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the 2021 lineup retains most of the acts from the canceled event formerly set to take place this past July.
The 2021 event will take place from Thursday, July 15 – Saturday, July 17. Tickets are on-sale now at rock-fest.com.
In a social media post on Thursday morning, the Rock Fest staff said they are anxious to put on the 2021 event and return to a summer of live music.
“Boom, the 2021 lineup is here. Join us Jul. 15-17, 2021 for the family reunion where we just rock. Let’s get those horns up.”
Included in the returning lineup is Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Staind, Snoop Dogg, Chevelle, Anthrax, Fozzy, Steel Panther, Saint Asonia and dozens more, including local acts Contingency and FM Down.
Some may be disappointed that Slipknot, Papa Roach, Hellyeah, Hollywood and Kobra and the Lotus will not be included in the 2021 lineup, but in their place are fan favorites from years past. Added are Korn, Motionless in White, Badflower and Fire from the Gods. Those heavy hitters also will be joined by another co-headlining act that will be announced in early 2021.
Longtime Chippewa Valley resident and Rock Fest regular Gregg Halvorson said he hopes Rock Fest 2021 can take place without having to worry about COVID-19 or anything else.
“I’m hoping it will return to being an escape for everyone,” Halvorson said. “Music festivals should feel care free and a place for people to take their mind off of things. The virus is still around, and probably will be for a while so hopefully that changes. It would be a shame if they had to cancel or postpone again. People are missing live rock music a lot.”
Rock Fest 2020 was canceled after months of speculation during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Options were explored to move the festival to later in the year, but upon the worsening of the coronavirus conditions throughout the state, the decision was made over the summer to postpone the event to 2021. The presence of COVID-19 is still being heavily felt throughout the state, and the country in general so the ability to hold the 2021 festival will be accessed as the dates draw closer.
For more information on the newly announced lineup and ticket information you can visit rock-fest.com.
