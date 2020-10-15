Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

Longtime Chippewa Valley resident and Rock Fest regular Gregg Halvorson said he hopes Rock Fest 2021 can take place without having to worry about COVID-19 or anything else.

“I’m hoping it will return to being an escape for everyone,” Halvorson said. “Music festivals should feel care free and a place for people to take their mind off of things. The virus is still around, and probably will be for a while so hopefully that changes. It would be a shame if they had to cancel or postpone again. People are missing live rock music a lot.”

Rock Fest 2020 was canceled after months of speculation during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Options were explored to move the festival to later in the year, but upon the worsening of the coronavirus conditions throughout the state, the decision was made over the summer to postpone the event to 2021. The presence of COVID-19 is still being heavily felt throughout the state, and the country in general so the ability to hold the 2021 festival will be accessed as the dates draw closer.

For more information on the newly announced lineup and ticket information you can visit rock-fest.com.

