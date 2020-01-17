CHIPPEWA FALLS — For Rock Fest 2020, the second time is the charm.
The headliners for the 2020 festival are Slipknot, Disturbed and Limp Bizkit, with each of those bands headlining for a second time. The 27th annual music festival will return to rural Cadott July 16-18.
Disturbed, who will headline on Thursday, July 16, played the festival in 2018. Slipknot, which plays Friday, July 17, last played here in 2016. Limp Bizkit, which will close out the festival on Saturday, July 18, played the festival in 2010.
Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals general manager, said the VIP seating is already nearly sold out, and campsites have been moving quickly.
“I’ve never been this excited about a lineup,” Asher said Friday morning after the lineup was revealed. “Feedback on social media has been great.”
Limp Bizkit, led by singer Fred Durst, is back on tour this year to promote an upcoming sixth album, and Asher said it was a top priority to lock them in. The band is known for hits like “Nookie” and a cover of George Michael’s song “Faith.”
“It was one of the best shows I have seen in my life,” Asher said of the band’s 2010 appearance. “He ran all around VIP and the stages. They are back and touring again, and we’re excited to bring them back.”
Slipknot, led by singer Corey Taylor, is known for colorful masks and chaotic live shows. Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour, also has played at Rock Fest several times.
There are other notable bands returning for a second Rock Fest date. Steel Panther, which mixes some comedy and original songs with ultra-raunchy lyrics, were a hit when they debuted in 2014.
“They are headlining the (top of the hill) stage,” Asher said. “That’s going to be a little crazy.”
You have free articles remaining.
Another band coming for a second time is Fozzy, led by pro wrestler/singer Chris Jericho. The band is known for the hit “Judas,” which Jericho now uses as his ring entrance music for his pro wrestling matches. Fozzy played the festival in 2018.
“He’s such a great entertainer,” Asher said of Jericho. “He has so much energy.”
Staind, led by Aaron Lewis, also is back for a second date, having played the festival back in 2006. The band has been on hiatus, as Lewis has released country music.
Saint Asonia, a super-group that includes original Three Days Grace lead singer Adam Gontier, will make its second appearance. It debuted here in 2016.
There are several Rock Fest favorites returning that have played the event multiple times, such as Theory of a Deadman, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and HELLYEAH.
There are some new acts debuting that will grab attention, Asher said. An afternoon band named Kobra and the Lotus, along with Bones UK, are his top picks for new bands to watch.
Overall, Asher is upbeat about the mix of styles and genres, as well as new and returning acts.
“We try to get a good mix every year,” Asher said. “We strive really hard to do that.”
For more information and see the lineup for each night, visit rock-fest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.