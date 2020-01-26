The Rock Fest 2020 lineup is in, and while it’s full of some of the biggest names in rock and metal, it also features some of the Chippewa Valley’s best local talent.
The annual festival, held in Cadott, has featured some of the biggest names in the genre over its 25+ year history.
The 2020 lineup features headliners Disturbed, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit and support from nationally known bands such as Steel Panther, Papa Roach, Chevelle, Staind, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax, Avatar and dozens more.
While festival includes many big-name acts — Snoop Dogg was announced as a headliner Friday — it is still managing to maintain a significant local presence in its lineup as well.
The loud and local stage at Rock Fest champions bands from the Chippewa Valley every year, and 2020 is no exception. FM Down, Contingency and Probable Cause are just a sampling of the local talent set to hit the stage at Rock Fest this July, and this connection to the Chippewa Valley during its biggest rock festival of the year highlights the importance of maintaining that local connection.
Will Wall, lead singer/guitarist for FM Down, said being included in the lineup is a tremendous accomplishment for the band. Highlighting the great music being produced locally in additionally to nationally/internationally is essential to the growth and sustainability of live music in the Chippewa Valley, he said.
“It’s nice to be included in the lineup because it’s a local big show and that’s what we’re all about,” Wall said. “It’s important for the festival to maintain a local presence simply because the area has a lot of great bands and they deserve to have more people in front of them. We have great up-and-comers and older bands in the area, so it is important for them to be a part of Rock Fest too.”
Frank Leffelman, guitarist for Contingency, said many regional acts don’t get the recognition they deserve, and getting to be among the local talent highlighted at Rock Fest 2020 is tremendous and local talent should be expanded upon at the festival in coming years.
“I think it’s critical for Rock Fest to acknowledge the local bands,” Leffelman said. “I think it would be a disservice for Rock Fest to say there aren’t any bands in this area quality enough to play the festival. There is a section of the Chippewa Valley music scene that goes under the radar and I think festivals like Rock Fest are a great way for bands to get the exposure they need.”
The reception to the 2020 lineup has been overwhelmingly positive, as VIP seating for the festival sold out in a matter of 12 hours. In addition to VIP seating selling out, three-day pit passes sold out and pit passes for Slipknot’s Friday night headlining performance were gone in less than 24 hours as well. This is the quickest the festival has sold these items in the festival’s history.
Six months out from hitting the Rock Fest stage, Leffelman said Contingency is elated for their Rock Fest debut and is revamping their set list to put on their best performance to date.
“I think it goes without saying that we’re all excited,” Leffelman said. “This is something aspired towards and a goal we’ve always had. We’re definitely looking forward to it and we’ll make the best of the entire day. It’s going to be a big performance for us and we can’t wait.”
Rock Fest 2020 is slated for Thursday-Saturday, July 16-18, with a pre-party for three-day ticket holders only on Wednesday, July 15. For more information on the festival, go to rock-fest.com.
