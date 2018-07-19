Rocks around Chippewa Falls just got a whole lot more interesting — and artistic.
Chippewa Candy Shop is inviting families and kids to decorate rocks at the store and hide their masterpieces around the town. Lucky scavengers who find the rocks will either be rewarded with a free ice cream coupon on the bottom or a message encouraging them to keep the hunt going.
Dan Sweeney, owner of Chippewa Candy Shop, said the store does a craft every month, but for July, it was looking for a way to “pay it forward.”
Chippewa Candy Shop Manager and Candy Buffet Consultant Lesley Small came up with the idea to paint and hide the rocks based on trends she was seeing, Sweeney said, and the craft fit into the theme the store was looking for.
“It’s actually been very good. It’s been one of our more popular crafts,” Sweeney said. “…It’s a fun little family event that parents and kids can spend some quality time (doing). If they find a rock, it also promotes the downtown community.”
For $10, kids can paint five rocks and get $3 worth of candy from the shop. Four of the rocks feature a saying encouraging others to play along or keep the rock. The remaining rock has a coupon that can be brought into the candy shop for a free ice cream, Sweeney said, paying it forward to those who find the rocks.
Furthermore, the hunt and redemption of free ice cream promotes locals and visitors alike to come to downtown Chippewa Falls, Sweeney said.
The first hidden rock the shop did earlier this July was found within one hour by a family camping in the area from Illinois, Sweeney said. The family had no intention of coming downtown, but once they found the rock, it brought them into town for free ice cream and various other shops near the Candy Shop.
For locals like Emily Schneider of Chippewa Falls, the craft and subsequent rock hiding and future hunts has been a way for her to get her son, Stevie, 5, involved in his town.
“I wanted to show him that there’s more than just sitting inside and watching TV,” Schneider said. “… It’s also doing little community activities where the community gets involved.”
Since Stevie loves rocks, he kept one for himself and hid the other four around Parkview Elementary School and at the fairgrounds.
“It was great; he had a ton of fun,” Schneider said. “We’ve actually checked back a couple times to see if his rocks were still there… When he saw the ones were gone he was completely ecstatic.”
Sweeney, too, has seen that childlike excitement when his son found a painted rock from the Chippewa Falls Public Library. The library has hidden and will continue to hide literary-themed rocks around town that can be brought into the library for a special treat throughout the summer.
Chippewa Candy Shop already has a craft prepared for August, Sweeney said, but the July craft is an event the store is hoping to do again.
Sweeney hopes other businesses will become involved, encouraging others to use the Facebook page, Chippewa Falls Rocks, to post clues and found rocks.
“It’s pretty much open to anyone else that can use it,” Sweeney said. “We didn’t want to put it on our Facebook site because we were hoping that other businesses would do the same thing and just try to get more involved and in activities for kids in town, and just to make it a fun activity in the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.