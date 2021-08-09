Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

Studying highway use: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), to require the Transportation Department to make a study of vehicle highway usage and the cost of wear to highways caused by that usage. Lummis said: “A highway cost allocation study provides the data that we need in order to make long-term, sustainable, and fiscally sound decisions about how best to invest in our nation’s aging infrastructure.” The vote, on Aug. 3, was 95 yeas to 3 nays. Yeas:

Border security: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684), that would have barred the cancellation of contracts for building walls and other security systems at the U.S. border with Mexico. Johnson said: “Let’s not waste the taxpayers’ money. Let’s recognize walls work. We need to complete the 285 miles of wall that will help secure our border, that will help secure our homeland, and that will help keep Americans safe.” An amendment opponent, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, said: “We need to move forward with smart, bipartisan investments that secure both our southern and our northern borders, and we must not look backward at the former administration’s boondoggle.” The vote, on Aug. 4, was 48 yeas to 49 nays. Yeas: Johnson R-WI; nays: