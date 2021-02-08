Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress in our weekly report

House votes

2021 budget: The House has passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 11), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky., that would establish the federal government’s fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The 2021 budget would include up to $1.9 trillion of spending on a new coronavirus relief package. Yarmuth said the resolution “was designed solely for one task: providing Congress with the option of using reconciliation to implement the American Rescue Plan and deliver the critical relief we need.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., called the coronavirus spending a partisan effort by Democrats to give “hundreds of billions of dollars to the very same state governments which are shutting down our schools, telling restaurants they can’t open, and keeping families locked inside.” The vote, on Feb. 2, was 218 yeas to 212 nays. Yeas: