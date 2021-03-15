Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress in our weekly report

House votes

Unionization: The House has passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (H.R. 842), sponsored by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va. The bill would change laws governing labor practices and unions, with the general goal of making it easier for workers to form unions. Scott said the changes were needed because existing labor law “lacks the teeth to enforce workers’ rights when employers unlawfully retaliate against them for organizing.” The vote, on March 9, was 225 yeas to 206 nays. Yeas:

Finalizing stimulus bill: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act (H.R. 1319), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill would spend $1.9 trillion on various measures, many of them related to COVID-19, including aid for states, an extension of unemployment benefits, education programs, an increased child tax credit, a higher federal minimum wage, and $1,400 payments for most taxpayers. Yarmuth said it “helps feed hungry Americans and provides financial support so families can afford health coverage during the greatest health crisis of our lifetimes.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said the bill failed to focus on efforts to bring students back into classrooms and stamp out COVID-19, and instead “ will reward and incentivize further lockdowns” by sending large amounts of money to states suffering from ongoing emergency rule. The vote, on March 10, was 220 yeas to 211 nays. Yeas: