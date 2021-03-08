Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress in our weekly report

House votes

Colorado lands: The House has passed the Colorado Wilderness Act (H.R. 803), sponsored by Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to designate certain federal lands in Colorado and other Western states as national wilderness preservation areas. DeGette said managing the lands as wilderness “will help protect the air we breathe and the water we drink but also the wildlife that call these untouched areas home and the world-class recreation opportunities they provide.” The vote, on Feb. 26, was 227 yeas to 200 nays. Yeas:

Stimulus spending: The House has passed the American Rescue Plan Act (H.R. 1319), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill would spend $1.9 trillion on various measures, many of them related to COVID-19, including aid for states, an extension of unemployment benefits, education programs, an increased child tax credit, a higher federal minimum wage, and $1,400 payments for most taxpayers. Yarmuth said the spending aimed at achieving the goals of “beating the virus, quickly and equitably distributing vaccines, safely reopening schools, delivering immediate relief to working families, and helping cities and states keep essential workers on the job and critical services up and running.” A bill opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said new spending was unnecessary because $1 trillion of COVID-19 stimulus funds were still unspent, and Smith claimed that the bill would wrongly “reward states that severely lock down their citizens and boarded up Main Street.” The vote, on Feb. 26, was 219 yeas to 212 nays. Yeas: