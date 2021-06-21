Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress

Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI

Regulating water: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Radhika Fox to serve as assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s water office. Fox had been assistant deputy director of the office since January, and before that as CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said Fox “is an exceptional leader who will work day and night to come up with practical solutions for our country’s serious water challenges.” An opponent, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., cited Fox’s support for Biden administration plans to develop strict new federal regulations of bodies of water on private land over the objections of stakeholders. The vote, on June 16, was 55 yeas to 43 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Maryland judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lydia Kay Griggsby to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Maryland. Griggsby has been a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for the past seven years, and previously was a Senate staffer and an assistant U.S. attorney. The vote, on June 16, was 59 yeas to 39 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI