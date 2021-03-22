Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress in our weekly report

Small business: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Isabella Guzman to serve as head of the Small Business Administration. Guzman has been a small business agency director in California since 2019; prior to that, she was a Small Business Administration official from 2014 to 2017. A supporter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Guzman “has the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and numerous trade organizations. I know her leadership at the SBA will put our struggling businesses in the best hands.” The vote, on March 16, was 81 yeas to 17 nays. Yeas:

Trade representative: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Katherine C. Tai to serve as the U.S. Trade Representative. Tai had been a trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee since 2014, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and previously was a counsel at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said: “Given Katherine’s track record and many years of experience working across the aisle in Congress, I am confident that she has the broad support necessary to be a highly skilled and effective U.S. Trade Representative.” The vote, on March 17, was unanimous with 98 yeas. Yeas: