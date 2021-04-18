Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress in this weekly report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

Medicare and stimulus spending: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Medicare Sequester Act (H.R. 1868), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky., to exempt Medicare from pay-as-you-go budget limits in the most recent COVID-19 stimulus spending law, and provide higher Medicaid payments to California’s public hospitals. Yarmuth said the exemption “will ensure our healthcare providers — who have been on the front lines of this pandemic — are supported during this difficult time.” The vote, on April 13, was 384 yeas to 38 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Drugs in sports: The House has passed the United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act (H.R. 172), sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., to authorize funding for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency through fiscal 2030, and make changes to the agency to campaign against performance-enhancing drugs in amateur athletics. The vote, on April 14, was 381 yeas to 37 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)