ROLL CALL | A Week in Congress

Roll Call: House vote on Build Back Better

Congress Budget

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters Thursday about plans to pass President Joe Biden's domestic agenda as the House meets to debate the Build Back Better Act at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

New government programs: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill’s wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of childcare and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. Yarmuth said it “makes historic investments over 10 years to overhaul and reimagine entire sectors of our economy and society so that everyone, not just those at the top, will benefit from a growing economy.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said it “bankrupts the economy; benefits the wealthy; and builds the Washington machine” by creating 150 federal government programs and increasing federal control over “every aspect of Americans’ lives.” The vote, on Nov. 19, was 220 yeas to 213 nays. Yeas:

  • Kind D-WI (3rd)

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

COLLECTION: President Biden's visit to La Crosse

Here are photo galleries, videos and our full coverage of President Biden's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday. 

President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.

President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartis…

Onlookers came out to see President Joe Biden but were kept far from his transit center event in La Crosse. Here are some of the scenes from o…

Community members spread along Third Street late Tuesday morning to see the motorcade bringing President Joe Biden to his speaking destination, watching as Secret Service, police and ambulance preceded and followed the limousine. 

President Joe Biden looked to sell voters on the economic benefits of the proposed 973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden's motorcade travels to an event in La Crosse on Tuesday.

