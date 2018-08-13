A state criminal investigation agency is looking into a Sunday incident in Rusk County that ended with a sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting a man.
Two Rusk County sheriff’s deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release.
A caller said a man was intoxicated at a village of Hawkins residence, and was concerned the man would be violent.
The “altercation resulted in one deputy discharging their firearms,” according to the press release.
The subject was treated on the scene, then taken to a hospital, but later died.
Law enforcement did not immediately identify the victim. No law enforcement officers were injured. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Coroner’s Office. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the investigation.
The DOJ will turn over its findings to the Rusk County District Attorney after the investigation.
