Rusty Volk receives a 2021 Wisconsin Association of Fairs Friend of the Fair award

Being recognized isn’t one of Rusty Volk’s goals in putting together the largest gathering in Chippewa Falls annually, but sometimes it is overdue.

Volk. executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, was named one of 2021 Wisconsin Association of Fairs Friends of the Fair the association’s annual conference at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The distinction is an acknowledgement of Volk’s continued dedication to the excellence of Wisconsin fairs.

Volk serves as a main driving force behind the NWSF in Chippewa Falls, booking the majority of the performing artists, exhibits and other attractions. He said this year, in addition to providing another strong lineup of entertainment, the fair will focus heavily on providing educational opportunities for those in attendance.

“The 2022 fair will focus a lot more on youth education and agricultural events,” Volk said. “We are going to be rescheduling a lot of the events in order for more people to be able to see them and enjoy them. Agriculture is the second largest industry in Wisconsin and it is incredibly important for us to learn about and know where our food comes from.”

In addition to Volk’s honor at the conference, Jackie Rosenbush from the Washburn County Fair was named the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs. Rosenbush will travel throughout the state for the next year promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s excellent fairs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jackie as part of the Wisconsin State Fair family,” said Shari Black, interim CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Jackie exemplifies a deep passion for agriculture education and the fair industry, with a heart for community service. A special congratulations goes to Jackie and all of the talented contestants who vied for the role this year.”

The 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair is set for July 12–17. For more information their nwsfa.com.

