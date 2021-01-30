 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutledge Charities, Casper Foundation open scholarship applications
0 comments

Rutledge Charities, Casper Foundation open scholarship applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rutledge Charities and Casper Foundation has opened applications for the college scholarships, available at the their office, 404 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, or at the guidance counselors' offices of Chippewa County high schools.

Scholarships are available to Chippewa high school graduates or current Chippewa County residents. Awards are given based on financial need, as well as academic performance. Students may go on to attend the college or technical school of their choice.

Last year, 300 individuals received scholarships averaging $1,500 each. The deadline for application is June 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn Grace Kelly
Obituaries

Brooklyn Grace Kelly

“Some souls are too beautiful for this world, and so they leave.” Brooklyn Grace Kelly, was called to sit with God on Saturday and spread her …

+2
Lyle A. Goettl
Obituaries

Lyle A. Goettl

CADOTT — Lyle A. Goettl, 74, of Cadott passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Michelle J. Smokowicz
Obituaries

Michelle J. Smokowicz

LAKE HALLIE — Michelle J. Smokowicz, 60, of Lake Hallie passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Changes Needed for Joint Resolution on Health Emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News