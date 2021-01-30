Rutledge Charities, Casper Foundation open scholarship applications

The Rutledge Charities and Casper Foundation has opened applications for the college scholarships, available at the their office, 404 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, or at the guidance counselors' offices of Chippewa County high schools.

Scholarships are available to Chippewa high school graduates or current Chippewa County residents. Awards are given based on financial need, as well as academic performance. Students may go on to attend the college or technical school of their choice.