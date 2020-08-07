Saving the live stage: 12 local music venues involved in 'Save Our Stages' congressional campaign

The Save Our Stages Act, introduced by Sens. John Cornyn and Amy Klobuchar, and the RESTART Act provide vital support for independent venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March.

These venues will remain closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. These institutions draw most of their revenue from acts that tour the United States, and until it’s safe to do so it won’t be possible for venues to bring back their staff.

Ninety percent of the 2,400 national members of NIVA have stated that they will be forced to close if the shutdown lasts six months or more and they do not get meaningful support from Congress.

NIVA is encouraging potential supports to visit their website https://www.saveourstages.com/ to sign an online petition encouraging their local congressmen to support the bill in addition to using the hashtags #SaveOurStages and #SaveWisconsinStages to gain online support.

Jim Halvorson, a musician who has built a name in the Wisconsin music scene for decades, said he doesn’t want all of the work these venues have put into the industry to go to waste after all of these years.

“These places are part of the fabric of Wisconsin,” Halvorson said. “They’ve helped make so many memories for us and we should support them now. We can’t go and visit many of them, so this is the next best thing in my opinion.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.