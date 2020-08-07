Saving the live stage: 12 local music venues involved in 'Save Our Stages' congressional campaign

Live music venues across the country are coming together to fight for financial aid from Congress, including prominent locations in the Chippewa Valley.
The National Independent Venue Association is a national organization consisting of ownership from independent music venues. Of the 72 Wisconsin venues involved, members from the Chippewa Valley include Country Fest and Rock Fest in Cadott and the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s Grand Theatre, Blue Ox Music Festival, Country Jam USA, Eaux Claire’s Festival, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Pine Hollow, The Lakely, The Metro, The Plus and the Ugly Mermaid Venue and Cultural Centre in Eau Claire.
Local musician Eric Berkley said venues in the area need to band together if they have any chance of recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are almost no venues open right now,” Berkley said. “With everything going on right now with the pandemic, I don’t see that changing for quite a while. I hope they make it through this alright because without them we’d have nowhere to play. We all miss live music and they’re the ones who make it happen.”
The 12 independent entertainment venues and promoters from the Chippewa Valley, and the rest from Wisconsin and across the country, have worked together to plan action to seek support for the Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act, two bills that have been introduced to ensure the survival of independent venues across the nation.
The Save Our Stages Act, introduced by Sens. John Cornyn and Amy Klobuchar, and the RESTART Act provide vital support for independent venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March.
These venues will remain closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. These institutions draw most of their revenue from acts that tour the United States, and until it’s safe to do so it won’t be possible for venues to bring back their staff.
Ninety percent of the 2,400 national members of NIVA have stated that they will be forced to close if the shutdown lasts six months or more and they do not get meaningful support from Congress.
NIVA is encouraging potential supports to visit their website https://www.saveourstages.com/ to sign an online petition encouraging their local congressmen to support the bill in addition to using the hashtags #SaveOurStages and #SaveWisconsinStages to gain online support.
Jim Halvorson, a musician who has built a name in the Wisconsin music scene for decades, said he doesn’t want all of the work these venues have put into the industry to go to waste after all of these years.
“These places are part of the fabric of Wisconsin,” Halvorson said. “They’ve helped make so many memories for us and we should support them now. We can’t go and visit many of them, so this is the next best thing in my opinion.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.