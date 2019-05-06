A Chippewa Falls business will be bought by another Wisconsin company.
L&S Electric, Inc. of Schofield announced the acquisition of Garbers Electric Motor Repair, Inc. last week.
L&S said in the press release announcing the sale that since 1997, Garbers had serviced Western Wisconsin with a solid reputation of passion for personal, local services.
The new operation will have the L&S, Inc. name, but plans to retain all current employees.
Jeremy Lewitzke, L&S president, said in the announcement that they were eager to bring the established Chippewa Falls team into their organization and add the support of L&S’s wide range of services and products.
“Both L&S and Garber’s Electric customers will see the same familiar faces as we continue to grow our business and capabilities in Western Wisconsin,” Lewitzke said.
L&S Electric, Inc., has been a top motor repair provider in the US for 35 years, according to the acquisition announcement.
They said they are passionate about their service, quality and expertise they provide in the field of power generation.
Their scope of work includes new electrical equipment, electro-mechanical repair, power and reliability services, hydro-solutions and more.
In addition to their headquarters in Schofield, they have operations in Rothschild, Appleton, Sturtevant, Iron Mountain, Mich., Minneapolis, Minn., and Lubbock, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.