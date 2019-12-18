{{featured_button_text}}
The latest monthly Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board meeting yielded another update on the large building project referendum at three area educational facilities in the district.

The new Stillson Elementary School building and location in the town of Lafayette brick exterior is finishing up. Exterior steel is showing up in the coming weeks, roof work is nearing completion and interior slab pours will finish the first week in January.

District business manager Chad Trowbridge said the construction on the new Stillson Elementary is coming along nicely and is on pace to open next fall.

“If you walk through the building today, many of the areas are shaping and finishing up,” Trowbridge said. “There are some exciting changes at Stillson as we turn to the new calendar year. The interior will be the focus in the coming months.”

With the remodel at Chippewa Falls Middle School, final cleaning is being addressed and most of the space has been turned over to staff members.

“A large amount of interior furnishing will be taking place over the winter break,” Trowbridge said. “When students return on Jan. 6., most of the work will be complete on the location. It is shaping up fast despite some weather.”

The improvements being made at Chippewa Falls Senior High School are on pace as well. The next step is to take down exterior walls during the break and finish by the end of the holiday break. The final cleaning list is done and ownership will be transferred to the school’s staff soon.

Construction at all three buildings was halted for two days during the past few weeks due to heavy snow in Chippewa Falls, but the two-day delay has not put the teams off pace to finish construction at their respective locations.

In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School and make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.

The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.

The middle school will use the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.

The next update on the referendum building project will come at the next monthly school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

