The latest monthly Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board meeting yielded another update on the large building project referendum at three area educational facilities in the district.
The new Stillson Elementary School building and location in the town of Lafayette brick exterior is finishing up. Exterior steel is showing up in the coming weeks, roof work is nearing completion and interior slab pours will finish the first week in January.
District business manager Chad Trowbridge said the construction on the new Stillson Elementary is coming along nicely and is on pace to open next fall.
“If you walk through the building today, many of the areas are shaping and finishing up,” Trowbridge said. “There are some exciting changes at Stillson as we turn to the new calendar year. The interior will be the focus in the coming months.”
With the remodel at Chippewa Falls Middle School, final cleaning is being addressed and most of the space has been turned over to staff members.
“A large amount of interior furnishing will be taking place over the winter break,” Trowbridge said. “When students return on Jan. 6., most of the work will be complete on the location. It is shaping up fast despite some weather.”
The improvements being made at Chippewa Falls Senior High School are on pace as well. The next step is to take down exterior walls during the break and finish by the end of the holiday break. The final cleaning list is done and ownership will be transferred to the school’s staff soon.
Construction at all three buildings was halted for two days during the past few weeks due to heavy snow in Chippewa Falls, but the two-day delay has not put the teams off pace to finish construction at their respective locations.
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School and make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school will use the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
The next update on the referendum building project will come at the next monthly school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Icons: Northwestern Bank continues to support area
P.T. Favell had an idea and the resources to do it.
So on July 20, 1904, he opened the Northwestern State Bank on the corner of Bridge and Central Street. The bank had three officers in its staff and $139,594 in reserve.
The bank Favell founded, now known as simply Northwestern Bank, weathered both the Great Depression of the 1930s and the Great Recession of 2008. It is a vital component of the Chippewa County community, active in its support of charities and events to help the area’s residents.
By 1924, the bank had outgrown what used to be called the Seymour Bank building. So that building was torn down and the new bank building opened in January 1925 on the same site.
In 1929, the 25th anniversary of the Northwestern Bank, it had five officers, five workers and resources that topped $1.2 million.
Six years later, the bank opened a branch in Cornell, which was expanded in 1953 and again in 1992.
An expansion took place at the Chippewa Falls location in 1962. The bank now had resources of $12.6 million, along with seven officers and 20 employees. Five years later the bank opened a Lake Wissota branch.
Another expansion, this time doubling the size of the bank in Chippewa Falls, was opened in April 1991.
Through the years, the Northwestern Bank has grown with branches in Thorp in 1994, Boyd in 1999 and Eau Claire in 2003.
Icons: Lotz Park offers Boyd place to have fun
It went by the name of Edson Center, but John Cirkel thought the area a few miles east of Stanley should be called something else.
So Cirkel plunked down his money and bought 10 acres in the spring of 1881. Two months later he had laid out plans for the new community he called Boyd.
The book, “Stanley: Our Town, 1881-1981,” published by the Stanley Area Historical Society, chronicled the start of what would eventually become the village of Boyd.
Cirkel built a sawmill and produced barrel staves and headings. The Yellow River provided the power for the mill.
Two years after he started Boyd, Cirkel installed a steam engine for his business, which employed 150 people.
Boyd’s first school was built in 1882, and the Methodist Church opened the following year. Businesses such as hotels and other mills began to spring up, along with the Boyd State Bank.
By 1911, Boyd could boast of having the Boyd Lumber and Improvement Company, lumber manufacturer Charles Shong and Sons and a manufacturer of bee supplies called August Lotz and Company.
Today, Lotz Park at the corner of Patten and Oshkosh Streets is the gathering point when Boyd residents want to have fun. It has play equipment for children, along with volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.
Every year, village residents turn out at the park to celebrate Ringelspiel Days, the traditional start of the summer celebration season in Chippewa County.
Icons: Hospital provides medical care to community
Being in the lumber business is a dangerous profession. One slip, and a lumberjack or a sawmill worker could suffer a devastating, if not fatal, accident.
Father Charles Goldsmith saw the need for medical help in Chippewa Falls at a time of a booming lumber business. So Goldsmith reached out and contacted The Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.
The Hospital Sisters arrived in Chippewa Falls on June 28, 1885. The medical facility they founded, St. Joseph’s Hospital, continues to help Chippewa County residents.
The Hospital Sisters raised money to expand their new hospital by selling hospital tickets to loggers. A $5 ticket insured the holder for one year in case of sickness, including medicine.
Then in the 1970s, the Hospital Sisters started a fundraising campaign for a larger hospital, which they opened at 2661 County I in Chippewa Falls on Sept. 21, 1975.
Today, St. Joseph’s Hospital is a 193-bed facility that is an affiliate of the Hospital Sisters Health System that owns and operates 13 hospitals, with five in Wisconsin and eight in Illinois.
“Service is regarded as a ministry of healing which exemplifies the Gospel values of compassion, justice, and reverence for life throughout its continuum,” the hospital's website says.
Today, the hospital the Sisters built provides multiple services, including a birth center, rehabilitation services, a sleep center, home hospice services and much more.
The $5 tickets are gone. But the tradition of helping people at a time of their greatest need remains.
Icons: Northern Center offered many a new chance
The language used by Wisconsin Gov. Lucius Fairchild was blunt, if not cruel by today’s standards.
In an address to the state Legislature in 1867, Fairchild calls for helping people who had been ignored. “I allude to imbecile and idiotic children ... for whom, under our present system, there seems to be no place,” Fairchild said.
Then on April 9, 1895, the state decided to create the “Wisconsin Home for the Feeble-Minded.” It takes an offer from Chippewa Falls to sell the state 671 acres for $24,500.
What would become the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled accepted its first “inmate” on June 18, 1897.
As the years went on, the lives of people living there changed.
“(Residents) milked cows, created needlework art, earned merit badges as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; simple tasks for most people, but difficult for those with a lesser share of strength and skill,” reports the 1997 book, “Island of Refuge” written by Michael J. Goc.
“Their heroism consisted of performing the chores of daily life, in learning to survive inside an institution, and for some in more recent times, growing able to live beyond its walls.”
The facility would be renamed The Northern Wisconsin Colony and Training School in 1922 and take its current name in 1976. Twelve years later, it would have 547 people living there and 926 employees.
By 2003, the state started transferring most center residents to residential group homes.
The center’s grounds today stand as a testament of the hard work put in by its former residents, and the center’s staff who helped them to make progress in their lives.
Icons: Leinenkugel's link with Chippewa Falls deep
It’s impossible not to associate one with the other. The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. and Chippewa Falls.
It’s been that way since 1867, when Jacob Leinenkugel took the brewing skills developed by his family in Bavaria, Germany and set up shop in Chippewa Falls.
His customers were men in the lumber trade, working on what at one time was the largest sawmill in the world.
Leinenkugel had no trouble finding a good water supply. He tapped into Big Eddy Springs for one of the essential ingredients of a good beer. When he had spare time, Leinenkugel even served a term as mayor of Chippewa Falls.
When Prohibition started in 1920, the Chippewa Falls brewery switched to making soda water. But the beer taps began flowing with Prohibition’s end in 1933, and Leinenkugel’s was back in the beer business.
In the decades to come, Leinenkugel’s would compete against national beer brands.
Then in 1988, Leinenkugel’s became part of the Miller Brewing Company, now called Millercoors. That association allowed for investments in technology, increased marketing, and for Leinenkugel’s to expand and grow.
Today, advertisements for the beer Jacob Leinenkugel brought to Chippewa Falls are published and broadcast throughout the country. Leinenkugel’s is now available on both the East and West Coast.
It is a company that survived and thrived with change that has kept its identity with the Leinenkugel family and the city where the business started.
Icons: Cadott's history gives it special place on the map
Cadott's history goes back as far as 1787. That’s before the United States had a Constitution.
That year Michel Cadotte’s family set up a fur trading post less than a mile from the village that would take the name of Cadotte Falls.
Then in 1865, the year the Civil War ended, Robert Marriner built a dam at Cadotte Falls. He started a village near where Michel Cadotte established the trading post. He later named the village Cadott (minus the "e") to honor French-Indian fur traders.
The story of Cadott is noted on historical markers in Riverview Park, off of Highway 27 in the village. The park is the home of Cadott’s summer celebration, Nabor Days.
The park is also the home of a large sign put up by the Cadott Lions Club. The sign tells visitors that they are halfway between the equator and the North Pole.
In smaller letters on the sign, you see that the actual halfway mark, the 45th Parallel, is three miles north of the village.
Tilden has a sign also proclaiming its special status being halfway between the equator and the North Pole. And Colfax also shares that status.
But in Cadott, you can drink in the rich history and decide to head closer to the cool of the north or the heat of an endless summer.
Icons: Sokup's offers flavor of past and present
Some things are too good to change.
You get that feeling when you stop at Sokup’s Market at 624 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls. It’s one of the last small grocery stores left in the Chippewa Valley.
It offers groceries, of course. But the big draw at Sokup’s is its meat section, including sausages, smoked hams and ground meat.
It has been that way since Joseph Sokup opened his first grocery store at a corner of Bay and Willow Street in 1891. Three years later, he built the store at its current location.
Joseph’s son, Pete, was born into the family business. To be precise, the Explore Chippewa County website said Pete Sokup was born in the residence above the grocery store.
“As a boy, he hitched up the horses in a wagon and drove to area homes to pick up their grocery lists, went back to the grocery to fill orders, and then delivered the groceries back to the customers,” says a Chippewa County Historical Society marker on the store’s exterior.
Pete’s son John and his wife, Angie, began running the store on Dec. 1, 1963. In 1995, they turned over the store to their son Pete, who shares the same name as his grandfather.
Throughout it all the store has maintained its loyal customers. Pete Sokup said in 2011 that the store draws customers from a 30- to 40-mile radius, including Menomonie and Holcombe.
They are customers with a hunger for groceries, top-notch meats and a taste for how their parents and grandparents once shopped.
Icons: SGI bridged from the big screen to computer screen
Jim Clark’s idea in 1982 was to eventually show up on movie screens throughout the country.
The former Stanford professor’s company, Silicon Graphics, Inc., became a star in Hollywood, performing computing functions that resulted in special effects that would dazzle movie viewers of the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park” and help to animate “Beauty and the Beast” made by Disney.
That’s how SGI began. Today, the company now called Silicon Graphics International has evolved into one of the world leaders in high-performance computing. And its production plant in Chippewa Falls helps to fuel that performance.
SGI came to Chippewa Falls after merging with Cray Research in February 1996. Three years later, SGI created a separate business unit called Cray Research. The assets of that part of the company were sold to Tera Computer Company in March 2000, and Tera would later become Cray, Inc.
Through the years, SGI would refine and change its mission. Rackable Systems bought the company in 2009 and took the Silicon Graphics International name.
Its customers now include governments, automakers, research facilities, banks, universities, and yes, entertainment companies.
On Aug. 6, SGI announced that its SGI UV 2000 had been named the fastest and most powerful supercomputer by a Graph 500 benchmark test.
“This system is a critical factor in our university’s output,” said Yoshiyasu Tamara, an official with The Institute of Statistical Mathematics.
Icons: Seymour Cray, father of the supercomputer
It’s tough to measure genius. But the results of a genius are easy to see.
Business Week magazine had no trouble giving the title to one Chippewa Falls man.
“The Genius. Meet Seymour Cray, father of the supercomputer.”
Born Sept. 28, 1925 in Chippewa Falls, Seymour Cray Jr. inherited his engineering skills from his father, longtime Chippewa Falls city engineer Seymour Cray, Sr.
The April 30, 1990 article by Business Week reported: “At Chippewa Falls High School, Cray didn't play sports and didn't chase girls. Science was his passion. When the physics teacher was sick, Cray taught the class.”
He would work for a new Twin Cities company called Engineering Research Associates and go on to help start Control Data Corp. In 1972, he founded Cray Research in Chippewa Falls.
Cray had another form of genius by picking and surrounding himself by the brightest engineers and designers in the country. People such as Les Davis and many others working alongside Cray would make Cray Research the best of its kind in the world.
His legacy was summed up in 1996 by Joel Birnbaum of Hewlett-Packard.
“Seymour combined modesty, dedication and brilliance with vision and an entrepreneurial spirit in a way that places him him in the pantheon of great inventors of any field. He ranks up there with Edison and Bell of creating an industry.”
Icons: Memorial captures the gallantry of veterans
It is a stop made every Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Veterans pause for a ceremony in front of the Chippewa County Veterans Memorial outside of the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St. There, they recall those who have fallen in past wars.
Inscribed on the marker is the story of Medal of Honor winner Charles E. Mower, who died on Nov. 2, 1944 in a battle near Capoocan, Leyte in the Phillippines.
“Sgt. Mower’s gallant initiatives and heroic determination aided materially in the successful completion of his squad’s mission. His magnificent leadership was an inspiration to those with whom he served,” the Medal of Honor citation says.
Another Medal of Honor recipient, Horace A. Ellis, is buried in O’Neil Creek Cemetery in the town of Eagle Point. The private in the 7th Wisconsin Infantry was honored for capturing the flag of the 16th Mississippi on Aug. 21, 1864 at Weldon Railroad, Va.
Another Medal of Honor recipient is buried in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Richard H. Cosgriff received the nation’s highest military medal for his actions in a battle near the end of the Civil War.
Another military hero, Frank E. Sublett, Jr., is buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Holcombe. Sublett was one of the Golden 13, among the first African-American officers in the history of the U.S. Navy.
The marker and others throughout Chippewa County chronicles its rich military history.
Icons: Beauty of park lights up Christmas Village
The lights call visitors to a land of candy canes, elves and images of long ago.
Every year, just after Thanksgiving, more than 60,000 lights illuminate the night at Irvine Park for the Christmas Village. The impressive attraction is seen by thousands of people in their vehicles and on foot, and lauded by nearly every one.
The Christmas tradition began in 1987, from action taken by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee. It has since been carried on thanks to the hard work of volunteers who donate many hours stringing up decorations and the thousands of lights.
Another Christmas tradition is the Walk Through the Park, sponsored each year by Chippewa Valley Newspapers. That event celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2012.
It is the one night during the celebration where vehicle traffic in the park is shut off for several hours, so that walkers can take a leisurely stroll past the lights and decorations. Not to mention enjoy cookies and a cup of hot chocolate, and to s say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The walk and the Christmas Village draws hundreds of people to Chippewa Falls. One of those visitors in 2012 was Sharon Stauffer and her six grandchildren, Zeke, Joseph, Esther, Anna, Lydia and William.
Stauffer’s grandchildren were impressed by the park’s decorations. “We love it. They say they haven’t seen anything this beautiful,” Stauffer said.
Icons: Lumber baron's legacy includes library
In a sign of respect, lumber mills shut down. Twenty-two men from Stanley traveled on a train lined in black crepe to Eau Claire, so they could attend the funeral of DeLos R. Moon.
The founder of the top industry in Stanley, the Northwestern Lumber Company, died on Nov. 5, 1898. He was just 45 years old.
“His fortune had been made when he came to Stanley, and he desired to build a monument to himself and the million dollar enterprise which he had created,” said a passage from “Stanley, Our Town 1881-1981,” published by the Stanley Area Historical Society.
According to the book, Stanley residents took Moon’s death hard. “He was credited with being the first among employers in Chippewa County to give his men a 10-hour work day,” the book said.
His wife would forever cement his legacy. She donated a library to the city, a library at 154 E. 4th Ave. that was built in 1901 and called the D.R. Moon Memorial Library.
The library was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
When the Stanley City Council briefly flirted with the possibility of moving the library out of the Moon building in 2012, the idea quickly fizzled out. Two surveys were taken of the public’s thoughts. In those surveys, one person voted in favor of moving the library to a new location and 70 voted against.
Perhaps it was the latest sign of respect by the community for a man and the legacy of his short life.
Icons: Rutledge Home offers reminder of elegant age
Edward Rutledge had power and wealth as a lumber baron. His West Grand Avenue mansion in Chippewa Falls bears his name.
But fine surroundings mean little when your wife and the love of your life dies, as happened when Hannah M. Rutledge died on Oct. 1, 1910.
Ten days later, the heartbroken lumber baron decided on a way to honor his late wife.
His tribute, the Hannah M. Rutledge Home for the Aged, opened with the first patients being accepted on May 1, 1913 at 300 Bridgewater Ave. in Chippewa Falls.
Today, what is now called the Rutledge Home Assisted Living and Memory Care continues to help the elderly in the mansion-like facility near the Flag Hill entrance to Irvine Park.
The building received a new wing in 1964, and in the mid-1970s the home became licensed as a skilled nursing facility.
It has received updates since. The facility today is licensed for 46 apartments, including 13 rooms for assisted living residents and 30 for Memory Care, which helps residents with dementia.
Those residents can enjoy the detailed wood work, grand dining room and fireplaces with built-in bookshelves from a man who did not skimp on anything.
After a century, the building’s continued elegance offers comfort to its residents. It also stands as a reminder of Chippewa County's lumbering age, and of a husband’s steadfast love of his wife.
Icons: Glacier's last stop jewel for New Auburn
Think of a moving sled dragging a sheet of rocks that has to stop abruptly when there is no more snow.
The Chippewa Moraine Recreational Center was formed when a glacier stopped about a mile south of the David R. Obey Ice Age Interpretive Center at 13394 County M, New Auburn.
“By then, the warm phase of the climate cycle had arrived and the glacier was melting as fast as it was flowing,” the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. The rocks, sand and debris the glacier was dragging along then combined with the stagnant ice to form lakes.
You get a sense of how northern Chippewa County was formed by visiting the center, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The center is seven miles east of New Auburn and just under two miles east of Highway 40.
The Ice Age National Scientific Reserve has nine units, including the Chippewa Moraine, which has more than 23 miles of hiking trails.
A part of the 1,000-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail is just 30 steps from the entrance of the Obey Center, which features hands-on activities and interactive displays.
Children can do many things at the center, including digging for fossils, petting a turtle, watching a nature video and doing a scavenger hunt.
The center was renamed after Obey, who served 41 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, in 2011.
Icons: Country Fest, Rock Fest bring party to Cadott
Twice every summer, former farmland in rural Cadott becomes the temporary home for a population similar to a city.
When Mike Asher, Lyle Goettl, Duane Crank and Ron Hager thought up and started Country Fest in June 1987, no one was sure it was going to work.
The lineup for the new music festival included Lee Greenwood, Gary Morris, Tanya Tucker, the Forester Sisters and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Each year since the lineup got bigger names and more people turned out. Some of the festgoers see a day of concerts, while others opt to camp on the festival grounds and take in every musical act for the four-day run.
Year after year, many of the same people return to the festival grounds to enjoy the latest music acts, to people-watch and to catch up with other folks they haven’t seen in the preceding year.
Rock Fest was added in 1994 with a lineup that included Cheap Trick and REO Speedwagon. It has continued to grow each year, and draws for the most part a different audience than Country Fest.
Mike Asher’s son, Wade Asher, is the Chippewa Valley Music Festivals’ general manager. He’s worked at the festivals since the beginning, selling programs when he was just 9 years old.
Icons: Dam brings stability on Lake Holcombe in 1950
It’s hard to imagine that Lake Holcombe, one of the premiere recreational spots in Chippewa County, has only been around in its current form since 1950. With the Holcombe Flowage 3,600 acres, and 120 miles of shoreline, the area draws fisherman, water skiers and other people who just want to kick back at the lake.
A much smaller man-made lake itself actually made its debut in 1872, when Holcombe was known as Little Falls.
According to the website, www.lakeholcombe.org:
The Union Lumbering Company installed the dam to release water in floating logs downstream. The dam was taken over in 1880 by the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Co., owners of the world’s largest sawmill, operating in Chippewa Falls.
In 1905, a river boat carrying 11 men working on the annual log drive capsized, and the men drown. Five years later, the lumber boom was over, and Chippewa Lumber and Boom Co. closed its Chippewa Falls sawmill and the Little Falls dam.
The Wisconsin-Minnesota Light and Power Company bought the dam in 1914. That utility was later called Northern States Power Company, and is now Xcel Energy.
That utility in 1950 completed a hydroelectric dam to create the Holcombe Flowage.
One of the lake’s icons is the Holcombe Indian, a wooden statue by Luke Lyons, who worked for Chippewa Lumber. The statute was dislodged from its spot on the lake by an 1881 flood and was swept down the river to Jim Falls. Today the statute is on dry land, in the Holcombe Town Hall Park.
Icons: Olson's Ice Cream offers taste of summer
There are times in life when there’s never enough time to make an important decision.
Chocolate Monster or Cookies and Cream? Raspberry Cheesecake or Rainbow Sorbet? OK, go instead with the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Or Butter Pecan. How about two orders?
When visitors stop at Olson’s Ice Cream at 611 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls, making a decision becomes very difficult.
It’s been that way since 1944.
The business was actually born in 1923 by Albert J. Olson and his brother. They began making “Homaid” Ice Cream at the Knapp Dairy in Knapp, a village in Dunn County.
In 1944, Albert and his family moved to Chippewa Falls. There he began making ice cream at Olson’s Creamland Dairy.
“The Olson family processed milk and made their own mix for the ice cream until 1975, when they stopped bottling milk altogether,” the ice cream shop’s website says.
Albert’s son, Howard Olson, then worked with another dairy to make sure the family business would continue getting the same ice cream mix.
Here’s what’s goes into that mix: Whole milk, cream and sweetened condensed milk.
While he wasn’t mixing up a new batch of ice cream, Howard Olson would serve a term as mayor of Chippewa Falls.
In 2007, Howard Olson and his son, David, sold the business to the Hunt family.
Today, visitors and Chippewa County residents continue to go to Olson’s Ice Cream on a hot summer day and throughout the year to get a flavor of Chippewa Falls.
Icons: The legend of Old Abe still soars
Not all war heroes are human. The legacy of Old Abe the Eagle still flies high, and it is recalled in a monument the Jim Falls Lions Club built in 1990.
The bird was a few months old when it was taken from its nest by Ah-Ga-Mah-We-Ge-Zihg, or Chief Sky, an Ojibwe Indian of the Lac du Flambeau Band. That's according to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum article, “Old Age the War Eagle: Road to Camp Randall.”
Ah-Ga-Mah-We-Ge-Zihg traded the eaglet to Margaret McCann in Jim Falls for a bushel of corn. Her husband, Dan, decided to offer the bird to a military company forming in Eau Claire for use as a mascot during the Civil War. The Veterans Museum article said the men in the company contributed $2.50 to buy the bird, and named the eagle Old Abe, in honor of President Abraham Lincoln.
Richard H. Zeitland, author of "Old Abe the War Eagle," said in a speech in Jim Falls in 1999 that 12,000 Wisconsin soldiers died in the war.
The mascot of the 8th Wisconsin Infantry, later gaining fame as the Eagle Regiment, would see action in 37 battles.
When the war ended, his home state offered Old Abe a permanent perch in the basement of the state Capitol.
Old Abe died in 1881, 16 years after the war’s end. The eagle’s legacy continues today with the Old Abe Trail and the eagle's monument, which you can see during the Sturgeon Festival Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Jim Falls.
Icons: Business leaving leads to Stanley landmark
Usually the closing of a business does not help a community. But in the city of Stanley’s case, it traded a dying business for a city showcase.
Two carved bears guard the entrance to Chapman Park, home to a football field and baseball diamonds, a lake, animals and a rodeo arena.
It is a park unlike any other in Chippewa County. It got its start after the Northwestern Lumber Company decided to close its sawmill in Stanley in 1922.
According to “Stanley: Our Town, 1881-1981,” published by the Stanley Area Historical Society:
George Chapman was the general manager of the lumber company for 17 years before it closed. Part of the former lumber yard west of what was called Mill Pond was given to the city, which called it “Chapman Park” after George Chapman.The lake on the site was drained but was littered with the lumber firm’s remains.
“All business places were closed, and every able-bodied person joined to help gather and burn the thousands of tons of hemlock bark and old logs which had sunk to the bottom of the pond through the logging years,” Betty Plombon wrote in an article for the book.
After the clean-up, the lake was refilled with water.
Through the years, Stanley improved the park. George Chapman would go on to serve as mayor during World War I, and was one of the founders of Victory Memorial Hospital, now Our Lady of Victory Hospital.
The rodeo arena would come decades later, and now is the site of the annual Stanley Rodeo. It is one of a kind in the area, just like Chapman Park.
Icons: Wildlife, plants make Brunet Island shine
Walk along one of the six trails of Brunet Island State Park, and you’ll find why the park that has more than 1,300 acres is a jewel of Chippewa County.
You’ll be able to see wildlife, including white-tailed deer. Common sights are squirrels, foxes, woodchucks and grouse. But make sure you keep your distance from an occasional skunk showing up at the park at 23125 Park Road in Cornell.
Like plants? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says there are wildflowers, mosses, ferns and lichens along with flowers.
“The landscape in Chippewa County is a product of the most recent Ice Age. The rolling terrain carries a wide variety of forest types,” the DNR says.
The park is on the Chippewa and Fisher rivers. Many of the camping sites have access to the water.
The park is named after Jean Brunet, the man who started a sawmill in Chippewa Falls in 1837 and then moved to north along the Chippewa River to build a cabin.
The state park was touted in an Oct. 3, 1950 article by Jimmie Smith. The article was was reprinted in the book “2013 Cornell’s 100th Birthday.”...
“Brunet Island State Park, closely associated with (Cornell), is an island of 179 acres in the Cornell Flowage, and was dedicated to Jean Brunet in September 1940. It...provides unrivaled swimming, boating and picnic facilities, in addition to serving as a wildlife refuge.”
Icons: Dorais Field symbol of community teamwork
Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls was named after Charles Emile “Gus” Dorais, a Chippewa Falls native who popularized the forward pass while a quarterback at Notre Dame University in a famous win over Army in 1913.
While Dorais is a part of football history, the high school field that bears his name will play host to another football season opener on Aug. 22.
But just a few years ago, Dorais Field looked like a sure candidate to be benched.
The field had seen its better days. It started with the bleachers, which needed to be replaced. But a closer look showed nearly everything at the field that had opened in 1976 needed to be renovated and updated.
With the foresight of then-Chippewa Falls Superintendent Mike Schoch and the Chippewa Falls School Board, fundraising and then the project was tackled.
When the $2 million project funding mostly with donations from the community was done in August 2007, the changes were stunning.
There was a new sound system, ticket gate, concession stands, and restrooms. The new bleachers met current-day code. Players and spectators could see much better, thanks to the field’s new lights. And the new turf provided football and soccer players and marching bands with solid footing.
The co-chair of the fundraising project, Peg Leinenkugel, said it took the efforts of coaches, parents, students, civic clubs, booster clubs, teachers, and leaders in business, city and county government to make it work.
Icons: Flags, stones offer tribute in Cadott
The flags flap with the breeze, sometimes offering the only sound as visitors tour the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott. The stones under the flags tell the story of sacrifice by members of the military and heroes closer to home.
The memorial at 641 Highway 27 in Cadott is highly visible to all of the traffic on the four-lane Highway 29.
The flags honor members of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Seabees. Other flags represent the American Legion, the V.F.W., disabled veterans, POWs and MIAs, the Wisconsin Association of Concerned Veteran Organizations and Wisconsin Veterans Educational Committee.
One of the stone monuments offers tribute to those soldiers who have received the Purple Heart.
The colors of allies, including Canadians and Hmong, are also on display, along with a Cobra attack helicopter, cannons and a M60A3 tank.
There’s also a tribute to firefighters, EMTs, police officers, nurses, doctors and others who help in times of great need. The black granite monument weighs 76,000 pounds, and has etchings from scenes from 9/11.
An eternal flame burns all day, every day in tribute to the soldiers and others who protect us each day.
"Every stone, every flag up here has historical significance to Chippewa County," Dave Zien, a Vietnam veteran and former state senator and representative, said in November 2013.
"A place like this reminds people," he said.
Icons: Glen Loch Dam reminder of the power of water
Hector McRae was nothing but practical. He needed a way to power a flour mill. Tough to do when electricity wasn’t available.
So McRae turned to the power of water. And generations of Chippewa Falls residents would thank him for what he would do.
He built the Glen Loch Dam. With it, he was able to use the power of water from Duncan Creek to manufacture 100 barrels of flour over a 24-hour period.
With it, Chippewa Falls would get a tourism attraction. And a swimming hole. And a great place to rent a boat. Or to take a kayak on a wild ride each April 1, an event that was started by Marvin Belknap in 1970.
A pair of books, “Images of America: Chippewa Falls Main Street” and “Images of America: Chippewa Falls Wisconsin,” reported: “Glen Loch was offered by its owner, Consolidated Milling Company, headed by Alexander McDonell, to Irvine Park for boating and picnic purposes in the summer and for ice sports in the winter.”
Chippewa Falls residents could now better make Duncan Creek, named after J.H. Duncan, work for them. For example, the Main Street book said Erick Lueck’s Boat Rental set up shop near the dam.
But it didn’t mean the waterway was controlled. There were the floods of 1897 and 1934 and 1941.
Chippewa Falls survived those floods, and the Glen Loch Dam still stands. It is a reminder of how much the Chippewa Valley relies on water for its business and its fun.
Icons: Bloomer honors its soldiers with memorial
The qualifications are simple.
The veteran must have lived within an eight-mile radius of Bloomer, or have a close tie with the community. Veterans with an honorable discharge from any service branch who have served at any time since the Revolutionary War are eligible.
That’s it. Meet those qualifications and your name will be included on the Bloomer Veterans Memorial, situated near Bloomer Middle School.
The memorial, complete with flags and granite markers, honors those who have followed the call of serving our country.
It was a long, 4½-year journey for the memorial to become a reality.
Organizers held their first meeting in April 2004, and property for the memorial was donated by Tom and Sue Bleskacek in July 2004. Construction started in October 2005 and continued through May 2008.
Then on July 5, 2008, the memorial was dedicated in a ceremony that drew hundreds of people.
They included an astronaut, Jeffrey Williams of Winter. His father, Lloyd, was a teacher in Bloomer for eight years.
One of the keynote speakers was retired Admiral Joseph W. Prueher, a former U.S. ambassador to China for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Prueher’s father was born in Bloomer, and his family spent numerous summers in the community.
“We honor this profound generosity of spirit,” Prueher said at the dedication ceremony. “This spirit is the core of our nation’s greatness.”
Icons: Alexander Wiley begins political career here
Born in Chippewa Falls on May 26, 1884, Alexander Wiley earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1907. He would go on to serve as district attorney in Chippewa County from 1909 to 1915.
During Wiley’s life, he was a member of the Freemasons, the Elks Club, the Knights of Pythias, Moose International and the Sons of Norway.
He would run for Wisconsin governor as a Republican in 1936, but wound up losing. But two years later he unseated one-term incumbent F. Ryan Duffy to become a U.S. senator from Wisconsin. He would be re-elected three times — in 1944, 1950 and 1956.
Wiley would hold onto his Senate seat for 24 years, and for a time was the longest-serving senator in the state’s history. His mark held up until William Proxmire broke the record by serving 32 years.
During Wiley's time in the Senate, he was the chairman of the chamber’s Committee on the Judiciary (in the 80th Congress) and the Committee on Foreign Relations (in the 83rd Congress).
He would lose re-election in 1962 to former Gov. Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat. Wiley died on his 83rd birthday at the High Oaks Christian Science Church Sanitarium in Germantown, Pennsylvania.
Alexander Wiley is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. The Wiley Law Office he found continues to flourish today in Chippewa Falls.
Icons: Stanley's clock tower symbol of city
It was easy for those drinking a little too much in Stanley to realize that they ought to go home.
The distinctive clock tower in Stanley’s City Hall let everyone know where they stood.
Betty Plombon chronicled the city of Stanley icon in the book, “Stanley: Our Town, 1881-1981.”
Plombon quoted George Follien about the chimes from the clock tower and their effect on the intoxicated. “Their tolling in the wee hours of the morning sent many a revelers fleeing for his bed, when it dawned on him how late the hour was,” Follien said.
The brick city hall building at 116 E. 3rd Ave., was supported by Stanley Mayor L.I. Roe. Upon taking office on April 17, 1900, Roe wanted a new city hall to replace a wooden shack that was north of a site occupied by what was the Hotel Royal.
The new city hall featured a square clock tower, visible in four directions, and tolling night and day. The building housed the city council, city officers, the fire department, police department and jail.
The clock would need work from time to time. While being wound in 1926, the striking mechanism’s weight broke and fell through the main floor and into the building’s basement.
The council continued to meet on the second floor of city hall for many years, but finally moved to Stanley's new fire department building to comply that complied with accessibility rules. City hall continues to house the city clerk’s office and the police department.
Icons: Cornell stacks up with distinct Stacker
When people in Cornell say the pulpwood stacker in Millyard Park is one of a kind, they are right.
The black metal reminder of Chippewa County’s lumber area is the only piece of equipment left in the United States.
The stacker has been a symbol for the city, including as part of the logo for Cornell's centennial celebration in 2013.
A brochure created by Bonnie Selmer and Sue Hartzell has this information about The Stacker:
It was built by the Joors Manufacturing Co. of England in 1911 and 1912. Used from 1912 to 1971, it was a mechanical conveyor to stack logs into piles. From there the logs would be placed in water and floated to the paper mill.
The stacker was used year round, with pulpwood arriving in train box cars and unloaded into a mill pond. Steam pipes under the water kept the pond from freezing.
“The stacker represented, at the time, the switch from the storage of pulpwood in log booms in water to massive piles on the land. This was due to an increasing labor shortage of pulpwood in log booms in water to massive piles on the land,” Selmer and Hartzell wrote in a brochure and reprinted in “2013 Cornell’s Birthday Book.”
The Stacker is 175 feet high, 36 feet wide at its base, 10 feet at its tip, and containied a three-horsepower electric motor in the stacker’s tip.
Today its dominating appearance gives Cornell an item that cannot be matched by any other community in America.
Icons: Museum has computer brilliance on display
Pieces of genius are on display at the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology.
There are some of the first supercomputers made by Seymour Cray Jr.’s company, Cray Research, along with the work of other computing companies.
These machines were the best in the world during their time, used for everything from weather reports to national defense.
These pioneering machines were given to the city of Chippewa Falls by what was then the Cray Research arm of SGI in 1996. But under the agreement with SGI, the city needed a place to display the machines.
So the Museum of Industry and Technology was born and opened May 17, 1998. Within the first five years of the museum's own history, it drew over 15,000 visitors.
The museum has since branched out to highlight other Chippewa Falls industries, including displays on Mason Companies, W.S. Darley and Co., Hubbard Scientific, Great Northern Corp. (formerly Kell Container) and Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co.
These are companies with deep ties to the city, with Mason getting its start in 1904, Darley in 1908 and Leinenkugel's in 1867.
Icons: Cook-Rutledge Mansion continues to sparkle
In some ways it doesn’t make sense.
The chief officer to a lumber baron living in a brick house. But what a great brick house at 505 W. Grand Ave., in Chippewa Falls.
The Cook-Rutledge Mansion stands as a testament to Chippewa Falls' lumbering era.
The mansion is of high Victorian-Italianate architecture. It features fine carving and inlay in its interior woodworking.
The house was built for $7,500 by attorney James Bingham and his wife Justine in the fall of 1873, according to the mansion’s official history.
Bingham rose up in politics, serving as lieutenant governor of Wisconsin from 1878-1882. A year later, he was elected as mayor of Chippewa Falls.
He died in 1885, and Justine Bingham sold the house in August 1887 to Edward Rutledge. He and his wife then extensively remodeled and added on to the home.
Rutledge worked for lumber baron Frederick Weyerhaeuser, who owned a sawmill in Chippewa Falls. Rutledge became rich and entertained a lot.
After his death in 1911, Weyerhaeuser bought the mansion, and then sold it to Christopher Sundet. Sundet would then sell it to attorney Dayton Cook, whose family continued to live in the mansion from 1915 to 1973.
The mansion was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
Icons: Heyde Center showcases arts
Alexander McDonell's intention was to honor his late wife and four children. He did that by opening McDonell Memorial High School in 1907.
But when the school closed in 1964, it fell by the wayside. By the time members of the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association attempted to revive the building, it was so rundown it was a home for birds.
Eventually, though, the volunteers made the renovations. Today, the building at 3 S. High St. in Chippewa Falls that houses the Heyde Center for the Arts is a magnet for visitors eager to enjoy a play, hear music or see a display of artwork.
"Over 11,000 people come through here for a year," said Debra Johnson, executive director of the CVCA. Another 8,000 people come for events such as weddings or fund-raisers.
"We get a lot of people who come in and say, 'This is amazing,'" Johnson said.
The draw is the second-floor stage and auditorium, which has excellent acoustics. Johnson said musicians and performers love the Heyde Center, and the crowds it draws for performances. "It's just a warm and welcoming audience," she said.
The center has shows throughout the year. The latest, "Paint A Palooza," runs on Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17. It will allow people to try their skill doing various forms of painting. "We want it to be fun," she said.
Keeping people interested in the arts is an art form that the Heyde Center continues to master.
Icons: Bloomer skips to fame with contest
Wally Mohrman wanted to keep kids exercising during the long winters in Bloomer. Instead, his idea became so popular that it focused the national spotlight on the Chippewa County city, and in the process set it apart from any other.
What Mohrman, a physical education teacher, devised in the 1960s was having his students participate in a rope jump contest.
The equipment was cheap and plentiful. And it was an activity that could be done even when it was 30 below. The contest traditionally is held on the last Saturday of January.
His idea grew and grew. It became so popular that Mohrman went on to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” to explain the competition. He also appeared on a popular reality TV series called “Real Peopl,” that ran from 1979-1984 on NBC.
Children loved to show off their skills, trying to jump as many times as they could during 10-second spurts.
The students go so fast that it is impossible for the three judges to see how many times the students jump. Instead, the judges count the number of times they hear the jumper’s rope hit the floor.
And the contestants can move very fast. The record continues to be held by Paul Morning, jumping an incredible 72 times in 10 seconds.
“Bloomer has made itself into America’s swingingest town. Bumper stickers, T-shirts, and signs at the city limits all proclaim our fame. Many other schools are sponsoring speed jumping contests and sending their winners to the big world championship in Bloomer,” the Bloomer Chamber of Commerce says on its website, www.bloomerchamber.com.
Icons: Willi Pool friend to families and pets
It’s the place where kids learn how to swim in a safe environment or where they can pretend a lifeguard is a pirate. It’s the place that plays Christmas music during the warmest time of the year in a celebration and where adults and kids can play together in the water.
And for two days a year, after the end of the human swimming season, the Bernard F. Willi Swimming Pool on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls is a dog’s best friend.
On years with many hot days, the pool gets a lot of use by humans. In 2005 alone, the pool had 25,398 admissions.
The pool opened in 1991 and is named after the former mayor who supported and saw it become a reality.
The Facebook site of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation Department quoted Willi as saying on June 27, 1991: “Yesterday was one of the most wonderful days of my life. Little kids were taking my hand and trying to get me in the water, and I thought that was great.”
Those little kids are in their 30s now. They depend on the Bernard F. Willi Swimming Pool as a safe and fun place to take their own children to enjoy the glory of a summer’s day.
