School District of La Crosse not requiring masks for students, guidance for those under 12 may change if cases rise

Quarantine will continue to be required for those who test positive for COVID-19 or are close contacts.

“As always, this guidance is subject to change based on new understandings of the science of COVID-19, the further advice of experts, and the changing conditions in our community,” Engel said. “If case rates go up, or we have outbreaks in schools, we will likely have to wear masks again for a period of time, so please be prepared. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we begin a new school year.”

Dr. Robyn Borge of Gundersen Health System says she believes “the safest way for kids (under 12) to stay safe in school is with masking and distancing if possible. We’ve found that masks are effective in preventing covid and transmission of covid. this is particularly true in unvaccinated populations. It may well be that masks are a part of COVID mitigation strategies.”

The goal, Borge says, “Is to keep kids in school and to keep them protected.”

The CDC has faced some pressure to reinstate masking overall due to the rise in cases nationwide from the Delta variant, but as of Thursday CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said no change in guidance is currently planned.