Gov. Scott Walker says if re-elected to a third term, he’ll seek to extend the existing University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze for in-state undergraduate students for another four years.
Such a move gives Walker a potent item to tout on the campaign trail, as he contends his policies have made college more affordable for Wisconsin families.
It also could force UW System officials, who already are overseeing a sweeping merger of its two- and four-year campuses, to make more tough decisions about its budget.
Walker’s plan would bring the total duration for which the freeze had been in place to a decade. Walker and legislative Republicans first imposed the freeze in 2013.
Walker “will continue to freeze UW tuition during his next term,” his campaign spokesman, Austin Altenburg, said in a statement.
“Prior to the freeze, UW tuition went up 118 percent during the prior decade. That’s unacceptable, so Gov. Walker took action.”
The UW Board of Regents in August will consider whether to propose an inflationary increase in tuition for the 2019-’20 academic year, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
UW System President Ray Cross told the newspaper that “I don’t want to close any of these campuses.”
“If we don’t raise tuition some, we start to put quality in jeopardy, and we’re going to have to reduce expenditures,” Cross said.
