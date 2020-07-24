Sean Burke: A note to our readers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of us here at the Chippewa Herald are deeply committed to our community and to our mission of providing you the local news and information you need to stay informed.

Our dedication to this mission remains steadfast in the face a fast-changing media landscape and difficult business disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The significant impact of COVID-19 on our business along with our readers evolving media habits have encouraged us to change how we deliver your Chippewa Herald.

In response to these challenges, effective Aug. 24, the Chippewa Herald will begin publishing print editions four days per week, Wednesday through Saturday. In addition, we will publish and send electronic editions (easy-to-use digital replicas) of your newspaper six days per week delivered on the usual schedule.

While our newspaper has seen extraordinary readership increases on our website, many newspaper publications, including the Chippewa Herald, have experienced significant declines in local advertising as safer-at-home orders, social distancing and mandatory business closings have impacted the support the local business community provides to the Herald and our readers.