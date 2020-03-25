Sean Burke: We're working to keep our readers informed and empowered

As our community fights to unite in the face of this difficult pandemic, you can be assured that the Chippewa Herald and its dedicated team of employees are working diligently to keep you informed and empowered to navigate this difficult and confusing time.
While fully supportive of the measures being undertaken to ensure the health and safety of all, your newspaper is considered an “essential service,” recognizing the importance of information during this emergency.
Our employees take this responsibility to our community seriously and are doing everything possible to ensure the safe and continued production and delivery of the news to you consistently, whether through your printed newspaper or our continually updated website at chippewa.com. Toward keeping you fully informed, all of our coronavirus-related digital content is being offered to the full community at no cost to you.
The employees of the Chippewa Herald have been proactive in our planning for this crisis and have developed extensive contingency plans to ensure your news will be delivered, whatever the direction this pandemic and its prescribed remedies, involve. We’re dedicated to our mission of community service through journalism.
Despite many working from home, our journalists continue to work full-time, providing you the most up-to-date and essential information. As well, our team of advertising consultants continue to work closely with local business in helping them navigate this profound challenge and disruption to their business. All are working safely for the benefit of both our customers and their own family’s good health.
We fully understand the critical importance of the work we’re doing and are dedicated to continuing to do our best to keep you informed, our community empowered, and you healthy. We’re here for you.
Sean Burke is president of the River Valley Media Group and publisher of the Chippewa Herald and chippewa.com.
