After a successful first year in 2017, the second year of an area festival provides even more fun and excitement for the whole family.
This Saturday and Sunday marked the second annual Food Festival at Peace Memorial Park in Lake Hallie.
The second year of the festival sees an increase in the number of vendors and attendees said attendee Jason Richardson.
“I came to the festival last year and my family had a great time,” Richardson said. “I’m glad to see more people come out this year, and all of the food options are cool to see in the same place.”
The main attraction of the festival was the increased quantity of diverse food options.
Festival goers had the opportunity to enjoy everything from American food like hamburgers and barbeque, to Greek, to sweets and various other types of foods. In addition to the food, beer aficionados were able to enjoy craft beer options from Leinenkugel’s and Miller among others.
While the event’s attendees were enjoying their succulent food and drink, both of days of the festival featured live music from The Blisters on Saturday and Jeff White on Sunday. Both artists showcased their family friendly style and provided an energetic atmosphere for the entire festival.
Festival attendee Janette Mason said the music was good and didn’t disrupt any of the other activities occurring at the festival.
“I really am enjoying the music so far,” Mason said. “I was worried the music might be too loud, but I’m pleasantly surprised by how loud it is. We have been visiting all of the different vendors and booths and the music really has added to the experience.”
After the patrons enjoyed the food, drink and music at the festival, a host of booths featuring local artists and craft works lined Peace Memorial Park all the way to the packed parking lot. Vendors sold everything from handmade works, to jewelry and everything in between.
And while all the families were enjoying the festival’s activities, the kids had things to enjoy as well. A plethora of inflatable attractions stood tall in the middle of the festival to help the kids blow off some steam. This ensured that all of the festival attendees had an activity just for them.
While this year’s festival may be over, this year’s attendees can look forward to next summer when the third annual Lake Hallie Food Fest brings more food and fun to the Chippewa Valley.
