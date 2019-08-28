When a worthwhile cause presents itself, the best thing to do is pause, take notice and contribute in whatever way you can.
“Scorch’s Paws for the Cause,” is a multi-day charity event benefiting Chippewa Valley animal shelters and police canine units put on by radio station 92.9 the X and presented by Ken Vance Motors.
The event involves Scorch, DJ at 92.9 the X, staying in a cage outside of Milwaukee Burger Co. in Eau Claire for 92 hours and nine minutes (just under three days) in order to demonstrate how shelter animals live every day.
While in the cage, Scorch will accept monetary donations both in-person and online as well as various pet supplies to be immediately donated back into the community.
Scorch said even though the event bears his name, he does not receive any money for putting on and being involved in the event as it is 100% for the benefit of area dogs and cats.
“Come down and donate if you can,” Scorch said. “It’s not for me, I don’t get a dime. The station doesn’t get a dime, the company doesn’t get a dime and none of our sponsors get any money. Every penny we’ve raised goes to the local shelters and canine units. That’s the most important thing, you’re directly helping the animals if you choose to donate.”
The second edition of “Scorch’s Paws for the Cause,” kicked off on Tuesday and Scorch said the fundraising goal for this year’s edition of the event is $30,000 after raising just under $26,000 in year one last summer.
A few additions this year include live musical performances at the cage site from area bands such as the Broken Eights, a slightly bigger cage for Scorch, police dog demonstrations and the opportunity for patrons to bring their dog(s) to the site and donate in exchange for Scorch taking their dog for a walk.
The locations, shelters and causes benefiting from the funds raised at the event include the Eau Claire County Humane Association, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s K-9 program, Chippewa County Sheriff’s K-9 program, Chippewa County Humane Association, Bob’s House for Dogs, Eau Claire Police Department K-9 program, Altoona Police Department’s K-9 program and the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 program.
Chippewa Humane Association Shelter Manager Jess Crosby said the event shines a light on an often overlooked aspect of the hard lives a lot of shelter animals live until they’re adopted.
“This event raises awareness of shelter animals and how they live in cages,” Crosby said. “Spending almost four days in a cage shows what animals go through when they have to live in a cage every day until they’re adopted. It’s a unique event and it helps out a lot.”
Crosby said the support Scorch and the community has shown area shelters is greatly appreciated and “Paws for the Cause” is a great benefit to the Chippewa Valley.
“This event means a lot to us,” Crosby said. “Scorch does a lot to advocate for shelter animals by trying to get them into homes. He raises a lot of money for the cause. And the fact he is sacrificing his freedom for a few days to continue that support is amazing. It’s beyond words.”
Scorch will remain in the cage until Thursday and will only exit early if the $30,000 fundraising goal are met. Those interested in contributing can visit the cage site outside of Milwaukee Burger Co. in Eau Claire or online at the 92.9 the X website.
