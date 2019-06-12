The second annual International Toy Train Expo will be returning to the Chippewa Valley in early July.
The event will be held Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire.
Organizers say the expanded event will inspire and entertain the child in all the attendees, with operating layouts, vintage toy trains, historic artifacts and collector trains presented by more than 100 vendors, exhibitors, railroad clubs and hobbyists.
Jeff Abbot, promotions manager for Menard, Inc., said that they’re expecting an even better turnout than last year’s event which hosted around 4,500 attendees over the two days.
“And this year we’ve added on,” Abbot said. “It’s going to be bigger and better.”
New additions include fire trucks, more race cars, a petting zoo, inflatables, a photo booth and musical entertainment.
Abbot said the first event came about when they were approached by the owner of the Train Shop store in Eau Claire, also Model Train Classics, LLC, about putting on the event in the recently built, 55,000-square-foot expo center.
“We have a nice facility and we’re starting to hold all kinds of events,” Abbot said.
The facility holds about twelve events annually, which has included farm expos, sports shows and more.
Half-off advance tickets for the train expo are now on sale at Menards stores or online at Menards.com/trains.
Advance tickets are $3 (door price $6) with children ages 17 and under admitted free.
