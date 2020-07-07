Second person dies in Wheaton house explosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second person has died as a result of a house explosion Monday in the town of Wheaton.

Dale Lambert, 66, and Belinda Wedemeyer, 68, were killed in the explosion, which destroyed the home at 7336 10th Ave.

The cause of the blast is being investigated by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Fire Department, Eau Claire Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa Fire District.

Multiple agencies received reports of the explosion of Lambert’s house at 11:13 a.m. Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0