Second person dies in Wheaton house explosion
Second person dies in Wheaton house explosion

House explosion

Eau Claire and Chippewa County authorities responded to a call Monday morning indicating a house had exploded in the town of Wheaton.

 Parker Reed

A second person has died as a result of a house explosion Monday in the town of Wheaton.

Dale Lambert, 66, and Belinda Wedemeyer, 68, were killed in the explosion, which destroyed the home at 7336 10th Ave.

The cause of the blast is being investigated by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Fire Department, Eau Claire Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa Fire District.

Multiple agencies received reports of the explosion of Lambert’s house at 11:13 a.m. Monday.

