Second phase of gypsy moth aerial treatments begins late June in 15 counties

The state of Wisconsin is about to take the next step in eliminating a harmful pest.
Starting in late June, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will begin another round of aerial treatments to control gypsy moth in 15 counties.
This phase will target adult male moths, where the one in the spring targeted caterpillars. The areas being treated include Chippewa and Dunn counties, in addition to Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Crawford, Douglas, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Polk, Rusk, Trempealeau and Washburn.
Gypsy moths are being targeted by these efforts due to their harmful effects on local communities such as killing trees and irritation caused to humans through the shedding of their skin.
Residents of these counties should expect to hear loud, low-flying, yellowing planes as early as 7 a.m. through mid-July and the areas chosen were locations in which the gypsy moth population is low or beginning to build in order to slow them from spreading west.
Planes contracted by the U.S. Forest Service in a joint project with DATCP will apply an organic biodegradable mating disruptor to 31 sites in the selected counties. Dates and times for these treatments are to be determined based on weather conditions.
When applied to a large area, it prevents male moths from finding a female. The mating disruptor is in the form of small waxy droplets that slowly release the pheromone. Research shows that applying the mating disruptor to the forest canopy can reduce gypsy moth populations by nearly 90% in the subsequent year.
The scent that is released is specific to male gypsy moths and will not interfere with the life cycle of other insects. The mating disruptor is not harmful to people, animals, birds or other insects. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is no health risk to humans nor have any adverse effects been reported in the two decades that the pheromone has been used for gypsy moth control.
For more information about gypsy moth treatments and how they will affect your area, you can visit the DATCP website .
