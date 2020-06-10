Second phase of gypsy moth aerial treatments begins late June in 15 counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state of Wisconsin is about to take the next step in eliminating a harmful pest.

Starting in late June, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will begin another round of aerial treatments to control gypsy moth in 15 counties.

This phase will target adult male moths, where the one in the spring targeted caterpillars. The areas being treated include Chippewa and Dunn counties, in addition to Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Crawford, Douglas, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Polk, Rusk, Trempealeau and Washburn.

Gypsy moths are being targeted by these efforts due to their harmful effects on local communities such as killing trees and irritation caused to humans through the shedding of their skin.

Residents of these counties should expect to hear loud, low-flying, yellowing planes as early as 7 a.m. through mid-July and the areas chosen were locations in which the gypsy moth population is low or beginning to build in order to slow them from spreading west.

Planes contracted by the U.S. Forest Service in a joint project with DATCP will apply an organic biodegradable mating disruptor to 31 sites in the selected counties. Dates and times for these treatments are to be determined based on weather conditions.