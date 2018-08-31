Barbara Harling of Chippewa Falls will staff a booth at next weekend’s Yellowstone Art Trail for the fourth year in a row.
Harling, a watercolorist, displays her work at a few other local art shows, but for her, the annual self-guided art tour that winds through Chippewa County is “the big one.”
“It’s really fun to just talk about your art with people,” said the former Holy Ghost junior high art teacher. “They want to know about technique, and we always (do) demonstrations.”
A total of 27 artists will display, demonstrate and talk about their work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at nine locations, from the Cadott Historical Society to the Anson Methodist Church.
The free art tour has downsized from 15 locations last year to nine. Organizer Jean Arneson, who will display oil paintings and prints, said more artists at each location will make it easier for attendees to hit all nine spots.
The tour’s lineup has always been diverse, Arneson said, but this year will welcome plenty of veterans and four new artists: a handmade glass bead maker, a young pencil sketch artist, a watercolorist and a birch-bark basket maker.
That’s in addition to the wood carvings, rustic metal art, stained glass, pottery, handmade rugs, birdhouses and even Byzantine iconography that the art tour hosted in 2017.
Arneson is delighted and impressed with this year’s talent, she said.
“In the very beginning of year, we have a show-and-tell for artists to bring in a sample,” she said. “I was really, really excited with the artwork I saw this year.”
Visitors can drive or bike the trail, although those who plan to buy art may prefer to drive.
Several of the artists take commissions, and all have art for sale, Arneson said.
Several restaurants are participating, including Cheers Bar ‘n Grill, Yellowstone Cheese in Cadott and the Cadott Bakery.
The Chippewa Valley has an impressive depth of talented artists, Arneson said, and the peaceful water-rich scenery is what tempts them: “There’s just about every kind of landscape there is … there’s a lot of subject matter to paint.”
Harling agrees. She captures photos of local abandoned buildings, wildlife and flowers, then recreates them in watercolor.
She attended the first Yellowstone Art Trail in 2013 and was so interested she immediately told Arneson she would participate the next year: “I’ve been at it ever since.”
The trail will be held rain or shine; all locations are indoors.
Certain stops are offering extra entertainment.
In honor of the event’s fifth anniversary, the Cadott Area Historical Society and the Cadott Bohemian Hall will host tours Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, the Nazareth Studio in Boyd will host free workshops, art demonstrations and free face painting for children.
The trail loosely follows the Chippewa County portion of the original Yellowstone Trail, an effort from early-1900s Midwestern settlers to span the length of the country, beginning at Massachusetts and ending at the state of Washington, according to Explore Chippewa County.
Arneson created the Yellowstone Art Trail in 2013.
For a trail map, participating restaurants and artist lineup, visit www.yellowstonearttrail.blogspot.com.
