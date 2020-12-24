Semester ends on a sweet note

With gumdrops, candy canes, frosting and a lot of creativity, University of Wisconsin-Stout students created holiday spirit with gingerbread houses they decorated and displayed Dec. 18 in the Memorial Student Center.

A total of about a dozen houses built and decorated by students were part of the display for a contest held by Student Leadership Assistants, a University Housing organization. The group gave out 90 kits to students to decorate, a fun activity to help them take a break from finals and capture the winter holiday spirit.

Lizzie Skalitzky, a sophomore apparel design and development student, entered a gingerbread house decorated a bit like her home in Sun Prairie.

“I got fluffy marshmallow spread and sprinkled it with sugar sparkles to make it look like snow on the roof,” Skalitzky said, noting she used sugar pearls to decorate the roof edge. A Lilliputian wreath was hung above the door of the house. “I was inspired by my house in Sun Prairie. We have a lot of pine trees in front of the house. We always get a lot of snow. The house is kind of old, so it kind of looks like a gingerbread house.

“I just seemed like a fun activity, especially during COVID-19 when you can’t do a lot with other people,” Skalitzky said. “It also gave me a chance to get into the holiday spirit.”