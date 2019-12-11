Growing older and transitioning into the next phase of your life can be tremendously difficult for many individuals, but a national company has expanded to Chippewa Falls to help make the lives of these individuals as pain-free as possible.
Caring Transitions specializes in helping senior citizens transition from in-home living to a care facility as easily as possible. The company has now made the move to Chippewa Falls thanks to co-owners Roger Liddell and Jane Davis, who decided to open their own Caring Transitions franchise due to the need they saw in the community, Liddell said.
“It’s great to be a part of this whole area because we both have lived here our whole lives,” Liddell said. “We both have aging parents, so we know the struggles they go through and it just feels so good to help them out, get them relaxed and not so worried about moving to another location and what to do with their things.”
The services Caring Transitions offers include helping individuals organize, pack and move their possessions in their current residence, but the services don’t stop there.
In many cases, Caring Transitions employees help the individual set up their new residence, all the way to putting pictures on the wall.
And in the event the owner has passed away or is simply moving and needs additional help, Caring Transitions also helps liquidate the estate through the means of an estate sale or online auction, can clean out the house and basically everything besides the sale of the house itself.
Davis said the service is a breath of fresh air for the homeowner as they don’t have the emotional attachment to the contents in the residence and therefore can make a levelheaded decision on whether any item needs to make the transition with its owner to the new residence.
“Going in and helping someone decide they don’t need something by taking the emotion out of it, we can go to a house and separate and store better than they can because they’re so attached to their things,” Davis said. “We see what people live through and we just want the best for them.”
Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ben Lane, who was in attendance during Caring Transitions’ ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday night at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building in Chippewa Falls, said the community has been yearning for the services the company is going to provide.
“They are providing a service that is very useful to people in this area,” Lane said. “They are a very reputable company offering services which involve high emotional needs. Whether that is loved ones transitioning into new care, or if someone has passed, these are very useful services at a time when emotions are high.”
Caring Transitions is fully insured and has a strong reputation due to the successful franchises the business has all over the United States, he said.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Gregg Hoffman said having a reputable company like Caring Transitions in Chippewa Falls will do wonders for the aging population in the Chippewa Valley.
“This is a very necessary company,” Hoffman said. “We have a very high amount of elderly people living in our community, and it’s a great place for them to live, but they do have to go through transitions and deal with a lot of changes happening. I’m excited they’re offering them the services they are and I wish them the best. There’s going to be a high demand for their services.”
For more information on the new Caring Transitions Chippewa Falls branch, visit www.CaringTransitionsChippewaValley.com.
