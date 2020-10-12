September saw highest number of people seeking homeless services in Chippewa County so far in 2020

The number of individuals seeking services from the Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger (CCCHH) recently is the highest in the county thus far in 2020.

The CCCHH said in September 236 individuals and families in the county sought homelessness services, the most in the county this year.

The number comes from the CDC Outreach, Chippewa County Housing Authority, Family Support Center, Hope Village, West CAP and area churches. The CCCHH recognizes some numbers may be duplicated between agencies, but feels it also gives a snapshot of the reality of homelessness in the county with needs still being unmet.

“As the weather grows colder and the pandemic continues to impact housing and financial resources, we anticipate that the number of individuals seeking services is only going to continue to rise,” said a press release from the CCCHH on Monday. “This also leads to people making complicated choices to stay places that are not always safe in order to have a roof over their heads. Again, it is essential that our entire community comes together to support those who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing homelessness.”

For more information about homelessness in Chippewa County, please contact the CDC Outreach at 715-861-5002. The CCCHH also holds a monthly meeting o the second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. The next CCCHH meeting is Nov. 12 and the meeting can be accessed by phone by dialing 1-415-655-0001 with the access code 1260140253 and password 78823593.

