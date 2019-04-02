April showers can bring May flowers but unfortunately they can also contribute to problems with your septic system.
With the spring snowmelt still underway, local septic maintenance professionals are advising homeowners to keep an eye on their plumbing.
Steve Muenich of Advanced Septic Installation in Cadott said his business has seen an unusual number of septic issues in the area through the winter, starting with the cold snap prior to snow accumulation.
“It’s been a long, cold winter,” Muenich said.
That cold meant the frost started to reach three to four feet below the ground, and continue to go deeper as the extremely low temperatures continued in the beginning of the year.
The cold froze shut a number of systems in the area, as well as the drain fields, preventing waste and water from getting there.
Those same drainage areas are now, in some cases, becoming oversaturated with spring snowmelt, which also prevents the systems from working effectively.
“A lot of runoff is going right in the tanks,” Muenich said. “Right into the drain fields.”
With the potential for backups, homeowners can monitor the conditions to see whether they should call a professional to come take a look.
Muenich, who does free evaluations, said factors both inside and outside your home can show potential problems.
Water or sogginess in the drainage area could contribute to backups, and if possible homeowners should try to route runoff and melt water away from drain fields.
Similarly, the inspection pipes should not have water in them.
Changes in the color of grass above and around a septic system can also indicate there is too much biomat, a slowly permeable layer of partially decomposed organic waste containing microorganisms and their by-products, which will eventually clog the septic drain field and cause system failure.
Inside your home, changes in your how your plumbing seems to be working can also be an indication that a septic system should be checked out.
Lori Grace, also of Advanced Septic Installation, said that it had been a very unusual year for septic problems.
Grace said that depending on the age and type of a home’s system, they recommended having them checked more regularly than the three year reminder by the county.
She also advised anyone with questions to talk to their service provider.
“There’s no such thing as a dumb question,” Grace said.
