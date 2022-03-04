Set up for success: CTE courses in CFAUSD provide students with valuable career experience

Traversing the multitude of potential career paths at the feet of high school students is intimidating for many, but a number of courses in a local school district are making that choice a bit easier to manage.

The Career and Technical Education department in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is a collection of courses aimed at preparing students for specific careers after they graduate. The areas of study at the core of the CTE department include agriculture, business, marketing, family and consumer sciences, health sciences and technology education.

“These courses are set up with the sole intention of preparing our students to succeed in post-secondary education,” CFAUSD CTE Coordinator Laura Bushendorf said. “We’re really lucky as a district to have the robust offerings that we do. In an age where other districts are doing away with CTE programming due to budget cuts, our district has found the value in keeping and maintaining the programming we have.”

Each Chippewa Falls High School student is required to take 12 elective course credits, which many CTE classes fulfill the requirement of. Bushendorf said students have a unique opportunity to take advantage of courses many other districts don’t offer their students.

“Being able to explore your passion, or find a new one, in the classroom is a tremendous opportunity for the students here,” Bushendorf said. “Being able to experiment helps them find what their career path is going to be, while also not having to lock it in right away.”

Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly visited the district last month to learn about its CTE programming.

The addition of Chi-Hi’s new STEAM lab has been a key asset to the CTE programming. Added thanks to funding through the district’s most recent referendum, the STEAM lab offers courses such as welding to give students more firsthand up-to-date experience at what potential careers would look like in a real-world environment.

With many of the courses earning students both high school and Chippewa Valley Technical College credits, the CTE programming continues to set the district apart from others in terms of readying students for success after they walk out of Chi-Hi’s doors.

For more information on CTE courses in the CFAUSD visit cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us.

