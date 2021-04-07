Seven new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,204 to date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 29,516 negative coronavirus tests and 240 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 641,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (less than 7,500 currently active) and 7,350 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 241 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.