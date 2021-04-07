Seven new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,204 to date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.
There have now been 29,516 negative coronavirus tests and 240 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”
Wisconsin has now seen 641,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (less than 7,500 currently active) and 7,350 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 241 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.