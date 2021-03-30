 Skip to main content
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday, three deaths in Wisconsin
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday, three deaths in Wisconsin

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,177 countywide to date (less than 40 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,252 negative coronavirus tests and 238 total COVID-19 complication hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 576,418 cases of COVID-19 statewide (less than 5,500 currently active), and 7,278 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of three lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificate.

Midwestern states are preparing to scale up their distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, to as many people as possible, now that the vaccine supply provided through the federal government seems assured.
Concerned about COVID-19?

