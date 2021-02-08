 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday in Chippewa County, two deaths statewide
0 comments
top story

Seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday in Chippewa County, two deaths statewide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,917 to-date (208 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 86.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 27,274 negative coronavirus test results countywide and 211 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus (two people currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Statewide, there have now been 550,210 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (16,506 currently active) and 6,617 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of two).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News