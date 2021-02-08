Seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday in Chippewa County, two deaths statewide

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,917 to-date (208 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 86.

There have now been 27,274 negative coronavirus test results countywide and 211 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus (two people currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Statewide, there have now been 550,210 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (16,506 currently active) and 6,617 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of two).