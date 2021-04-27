Seven new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced seven new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,295 countywide to date (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,106 total negative coronavirus tests and 253 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 657,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 476) and 7,473 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (no deaths in the past 24 hours). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.