Seven test positive for COVID-19 at July 20 free testing event at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
0 comments
Seven test positive for COVID-19 at July 20 free testing event at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

Seven individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at a free testing event hosted by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on July 20 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Five of the positive tests were Chippewa County residents while two others were residents from other Wisconsin counties, according to results released from the CCDPH on Friday.

Among the 434 tests that were administered at the event put on with help from the Wisconsin National Guard, 76% of individuals reported having at least one symptom of illness while 24% reported zero symptoms.

Overall, 338 people provided their address when they were tested and 61% of those were from Chippewa County, 30% were from Eau Claire County and 9% lived in other Wisconsin counties.

Two new cases were confirmed in Chippewa County on Friday while nine cases are no longer active. The two new cases moves Chippewa County’s cumulative amount up to 210 while nine no longer active cases leaves the county with 34. Eleven have been released from isolation with 65 additional tests coming back negative.

The state of Wisconsin has had 52,940 coronavirus cases thus far with 9,671 currently active and 934 statewide deaths, none coming in Chippewa County. A total of 882,149 negative tests have been seen statewide.

