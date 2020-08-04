Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County Aug. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A convicted sex offender will be released in Chippewa County next week, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said in a press release Tuesday.

Donald Rusaw, 43, was convicted of 17 counts possession of child pornography and the first- and second-degree assault of a child in 2004. He will be released in Chippewa County on Monday and his future address is not known at this time.

According to the press release, Rusaw has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Aug. 15, 2058.

Rusaw's conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs.

He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day-care centers and must comply with standard sex offender rules and requirements such as GPS monitoring, face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement and a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.

Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.

