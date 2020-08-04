You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County Aug. 10
0 comments

Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County Aug. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A convicted sex offender will be released in Chippewa County next week, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said in a press release Tuesday.

Donald Rusaw, 43, was convicted of 17 counts possession of child pornography and the first- and second-degree assault of a child in 2004. He will be released in Chippewa County on Monday and his future address is not known at this time.

According to the press release, Rusaw has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Aug. 15, 2058.

Rusaw's conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs.

He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day-care centers and must comply with standard sex offender rules and requirements such as GPS monitoring, face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement and a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.

Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.

Donald Rusaw

Rusaw
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dennis Bowe
Obituaries

Dennis Bowe

Dennis D. Bowe was called home Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, surrounded by family.

Gail Adeline Mittermeyer
Obituaries

Gail Adeline Mittermeyer

CORNELL — Gail Adeline Mittermeyer, 74, of Cornell passed away quietly at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her …

Obituaries

Harold Zempel

Harold G. Zempel, 93, formerly of Chippewa Falls was called to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bo…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Health Tech Leaders on Coordinated COVID-19 Efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News