Sex offender will be released in Chippewa Falls

A sex offender previously scheduled to be released and living in Bloomer will now be living in Chippewa County, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Donald Rusaw, 43, was previously expected to be living in Bloomer but will instead be in Chippewa Falls and be considered homeless at this time.

The supervising agent is looking for housing but as of Monday afternoon no residence or location has been successful.

Rusaw was convicted of 17 counts of possession of child pornography and the first- and second-degree assault of a child in 2004.

Rusaw has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Aug. 15, 2058.

Rusaw’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs.

He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day-care centers and must comply with standard sex offender rules and requirements such as GPS monitoring, face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement and a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.

Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.

