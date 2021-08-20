Shakespeare in the Park to perform in Chippewa Falls Sunday

A favorite regional touring act is returning to Chippewa Falls.

Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company Summit Players Theatre is returning to live, outdoor performance after a year off due to COVID-19 and is performing Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” in 24 different Wisconsin State Parks. All performances will be free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop.

The group will visit Chippewa Falls on Sunday, August 22 at Lake Wissota State Park. The workshop will begin at 1 p.m. and the show will proceed at 2:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to get back to presenting live theatre and bringing people together across Wisconsin,” said Executive Director A.J. Magoon, a founding member of the organization. “The Winter’s Tale is like Shakespeare’s take on a fairy tale – there’s love, there’s loss, there’s magic and music. The audience gets to help us reach that happily-ever-after ending, which is a perfect way to return this year.”

Each show will be 75 minutes long and free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend and understand. Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players are also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.