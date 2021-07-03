 Skip to main content
Share your photos of Fourth of July 2021
Share your photos of Fourth of July 2021

Riverfest begins

Riverfest kicked off Wednesday in downtown La Crosse. The multi-day celebration, founded in 1983, was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic but is back for five fun-filled days of music, food, games and, of course, fireworks. In this photo, former Commodores and First Mates partake in a flag rising ceremony Wednesday to open Riverfest 2021 at Riverside Park.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Think back a year and there was no Riverfest, few fireworks displays and few gatherings with friends and family.

What a difference a year makes. Are you getting ready for a traditional Fourth of July with family and friends, cookouts and community celebrations?

Share your photos of July 4, 2021, for an online gallery and possible publication on the Good Morning page. Send photos of your gatherings, of Riverfest, of fireworks displays, and more to news@lacrossetribune.com. Be sure to include names and contact information. 

