Share your photos of Fourth of July 2021

Think back a year and there was no Riverfest, few fireworks displays and few gatherings with friends and family.
What a difference a year makes. Are you getting ready for a traditional Fourth of July with family and friends, cookouts and community celebrations?
Share your photos of July 4, 2021, for an online gallery and possible publication on the Good Morning page. Send photos of your gatherings, of Riverfest, of fireworks displays, and more to news@lacrossetribune.com. Be sure to include names and contact information.
Memorial pool, constructed in 1938 as a Works Progress Administration project, will soon be razed to make way for a new pool.