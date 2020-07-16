Sheeley House Saloon announces concert series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Live music is returning to a beloved downtown Chippewa Falls hotspot.
COVID-19 has ravaged a multitude of industries across the globe, but one of the most affected has been live music.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, venues have been forced to suspend operations and full-time musicians have been left without a means of making a living.
And while the pandemic continues to rage on, some local venues in the Chippewa Valley are trying to provide entertainment in a safe and healthy way.
The Sheeley House Saloon in downtown Chippewa Falls announced Wednesday it will commence a new concert series beginning in August.
“Get ready Sheeley House Saloon Patrons, we are bringing back live music. Our weather dependent shows will start on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be held on our beautiful patio for you to drink, eat, hear live music and be merry, all in the great doors,” Sheeley House staff said in a social media post.
The current lineup features a mix of local talent including Sean Jordan, Jeff White, Nick Hensley and the Love Songs for Angry Men, Marcus Lere, Nick Anderson Jukebox, Dylan Martinson, Josh White and Tommy Bentz. All performances are free to the public. Local musician Matt Schneider said it is great some venues are trying to return to a sense of normalcy, but they need to do it in a safe fashion to keep customers safe.
“Of course I want live music to be a normal thing again,” Schneider said. “I want that more than most people do, but I also want to get through this pandemic as soon as possible. The conditions we are living in change daily, almost by the hour, and potential venues need to pay attention to that and make decisions accordingly. A few hours of music isn’t worth risking anyone’s health, but if they are being smart and safe I’m all for it.”
The Sheeley House Saloon will be implementing a number of measures to ensure the safety of their customers at these concerts. Social distancing of six feet will be enforced, hand sanitizer will be provided and masks will be strongly encouraged.
Establishing live music as a normal event at their establishment, the Sheeley House Saloon joins the Heyde Center for the Arts, Every Buddy’s Bar and Grill and a number of other local venues in the reopening of their stages.
A large number of other local venues and concert series are still on hold, but the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change daily and venues continue to reassess daily.
