Sheeley House Saloon announces concert series amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Of course I want live music to be a normal thing again,” Schneider said. “I want that more than most people do, but I also want to get through this pandemic as soon as possible. The conditions we are living in change daily, almost by the hour, and potential venues need to pay attention to that and make decisions accordingly. A few hours of music isn’t worth risking anyone’s health, but if they are being smart and safe I’m all for it.”

The Sheeley House Saloon will be implementing a number of measures to ensure the safety of their customers at these concerts. Social distancing of six feet will be enforced, hand sanitizer will be provided and masks will be strongly encouraged.

Establishing live music as a normal event at their establishment, the Sheeley House Saloon joins the Heyde Center for the Arts, Every Buddy’s Bar and Grill and a number of other local venues in the reopening of their stages.

A large number of other local venues and concert series are still on hold, but the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change daily and venues continue to reassess daily.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.