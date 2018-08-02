Nearly 250 residents packed the Dunn County Judicial Center’s multipurpose room Monday night to hear what the five candidates running to become the next sheriff had to say.
Facing off to narrow the field in the upcoming primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14 are three Republicans: Kevin Bygd, Adam Zukowski and Jacob Ohman. On the Democrats side of the ticket are Rod Dicus and Randy Knaack.
For the most part, the contenders were in agreement as they answered audience questions posed at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley. All concurred on subjects like the wide-reaching challenges raised by methamphetamine and other drug and the critical need to ensure safety in the county’s schools.
Importance of background
Not unexpectedly, the candidates diverged on whether they believe the sheriff needs to have a law enforcement background. Three of the five work in the sheriff’s office.
Bygd serves as captain of field services, Zukowski is a deputy sheriff, and Dicus is an investigator, DARE and community service officer. Knaack is the mayor of Menomonie and a small business owner. Ohman describes himself as a dairy farmer, manager, and small business owner.
Both Knaack and Ohman pointed out that job of sheriff is an elected position to which each can bring a unique perspective and ability to serve as a conduit between the office and the community.
Although he said he’s never arrested anyone, Knaack pointed to a different wealth of experience in other realms: “I’m good at administration ... at surrounding myself with good people ... at getting things done ... at go[ing] to Madison and ruffl[ing] feathers. ... I would be a totally different kind of sheriff.”
Ohman said the role of sheriff is different from that of a deputy: “It’s an elected position so we have a voice about what goes on in the department. ... You want it to be someone of the community.”
Dicus noted that the experience gleaned from years of service is invaluable in anyone serving as sheriff: “I think if you have someone who doesn’t have a background, is not certified, and has not done it, I think you’re almost giving up a position.”
Bygd pointed out the sheriff’s office is currently short-staffed: “We fight for every position we have and sometimes at 3 a.m., the sheriff needs to be in that stack going through the door and being a real cop.”
With a department made up of 21 patrol deputies who cover a territory of 880 square miles, Zukowski feels that the sheriff is an integral part of the operation of an office that also includes sergeants and both support and jail staff — and to his knowledge is the second lowest staffed per capita in the state: “He needs to be familiar with all that. ... Eighty percent of the phone calls that come to the office are ‘Can I speak with the sheriff?’ ... He needs to be active in his department; he can’t just administrate.”
Automatic weapons
Mixed responses also came to what the candidates think of whether there should be any restrictions on the sale of automatic weapons and if so, what kind would they would support.
Ohman responded that as the owner of gun shop, he finds the background check for the sale of a fully automatic weapon to be quite extensive. Noting that even if a prospective buyer passes a background check, as a vendor the final decision is at his discretion whether the person is safe and qualified: “I will never sell a gun to someone I don’t feel can possess a firearm, in my opinion.”
Noting that he is a 20-year firearms instructor, Bygd said he doesn’t support “bump stocks” that can turn semi-automatic guns into fully automatic firearms (FFLs). Although they are used by the military, he sees no need for use by the general public: “There is no purpose for them. ... We don’t support fully automatic weapons in law enforcement.” Bygd thinks the existing rules are effective in restricting who those who can receive access to those firearms. And he pointed out that FFLs have to be registered with the sheriff so the department knows which county residents have federal firearms licenses.
Zukowski enumerated the steps needed to obtain an FFL license which include background check, tax stamps from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives: “If people can meet all those qualifications, they have a right under the Constitution to possess those firearms ... I don’t know for what purpose, but they have a right to.”
Knaack said he doesn’t think any gun not used for sporting or target practice is necessary. Dicus said he didn’t think the authors of the Second Amendment could have foreseen what was coming with the automatic weapons, silencers, bump stocks, magazines and body-piercing rounds that are available today.
ICE and undocumented immigrants
The candidates weighed in on the hot button topic of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deputizing local police departments to arrest undocumented immigrants.
Bygd’s response was straightforward: “I’m pretty certain that most of our ancestors came to this country legally and that’s all I ask. If you’re going to be here, be documented. There’s lots of jobs here, but we want to know who you are, get a Social Security number, and let us know where you’re living like everybody else.”
The son of Polish immigrants, Zukowski said they came to the U.S. legally as did relatives who came here on a green card: “How we solve the immigrant issue is getting work visas for these people to come, work, make a living for their families. As far as enforcement, I think if they’re breaking the law ... and we have them detained our facility, I think we have to notify ICE. It’s up to them to come and pick them up. If they don’t come in time, we have to release them.
Zukowski acknowledged Dunn County’s large Hispanic community who work at the farms and how local farmers would struggle to find workers without them. “They provide documentation to the farmers,” he said. “And the farmers can’t check to find out if they’re legal or illegal.”
Knaack observed that action needs to be taken for those causing trouble: “Everybody is created equal, however the laws aren’t.”
Dicus said he would not be interested: “It’s something that we would deal with at the Sheriff’s Office. ... If they’ve committed a crime, that’s something that has to be addressed. As far as deputizing other subgroups ... I would not be in favor of that.”
While Ohman said he recognizes the responsibility to work with all government agencies, including ICE, he said, “I would not take our deputies and swear their allegiance to a different government agency ... it’s our community first, Dunn County.”
In closing
If elected, Dicus said one of the things that isn’t needed are good, but not new vehicles for the sheriff, chief deputy or captain and putting the money save toward patrol needs and training. Other goals include creating a threat assessment team for mental health purposes and instituting “Dining with a Deputy” to reward kids who are doing good things, and having an outside committee to oversee promotions for supervisory staff to ensure a fair process. Addressing his fellow sheriff’s office employees, Dicus said trust needs to built: “You all will have a seat at the table when there’s things to be talked about. ... I believe it’s my job to motivate you. ... You will be valued.”
Knaack feels as sheriff, he would be an excellent conduit to the community: “I would have a list of goals to achieve that is probably second to none. ... I would respect the office of sheriff very much ... and all you folks are who the sheriff’s office serves. I would be thrilled to have the opportunity to serve you in that capacity.”
The county is facing four major issues, Zukowski said: “Meth is #1 without a doubt. ... We need to take care of our employees. ... I’ve been representing them for a long time. It’s a calling to do that kind of work. ... We are there to serve our people to make sure they can get the job done. The sheriff needs to be there to give them what they need to accomplish what they need.”
Bygd reminded those gathered of his 29 year career here in the sheriff’s office: “I’ve served the people of Dunn County with common sense, courage and compassion — and that’s what I’ve asked of my staff. ... You entrust the sheriff with $6 million ... and 60 people to try and make your communities and schools safe and it is his — and hopefully mine, eventually — responsibility to do that in the most effective way possible and efficiently possible and that is my goal.
Bygd added that he’s been determinedly working on an employee assistance program and trying to get the entire county involved. The program is going out to bid soon. And he reminded the crowd that he is the only candidate who has law enforcement management experience: “I’ve been doing it for a long time. ... I’m good at managing people, money, vehicles and the equipment that goes with it.”
Getting the last word, Ohman said, “Remember, you get one voice in the sheriff’s department — one. So you have to choose very carefully if you want a person of the community that represents you very well. ... This is my home. ... I want to save you money. ... With the management experience and the farming experience, I know how far a dollar can go.”
