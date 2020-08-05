Shooting for the stars: Chi-Hi grad Mitchell Haglund interns with NASA

More specifically, he helps identify what thermal hardware will go into the system (as it will be subjected to temperatures several hundred degrees below Fahrenheit).

In addition to identifying potential hardware, Haglund said 80% of his time is spent putting together a 3D printed scale model of what the antenna will look like to see how it works and make changes as the engineers see fit.

Getting to see how the NASA technology works and how it responds to environmental changes is something Haglund said has interested him since he was a child.

“Something I always enjoyed doing was building things and taking apart old toys of mine with my friends,” Haglund said. “I was mechanically minded in that way and I never really swayed from that.”

While he is enjoying working remotely for NASA from his Chippewa Valley home, Haglund said not being able to be boots on the ground in Maryland at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center due to COVID-19 is difficult but he is thankful all of the employees are making the best of the unfortunate situation.