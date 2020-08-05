Shooting for the stars: Chi-Hi grad Mitchell Haglund interns with NASA

A lifelong Chippewa Falls resident is taking his engineering dreams to the stars.
Mitchell Haglund is a 2018 Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate and current junior engineering student at UW-Madison with a love for his craft.
The former Chi-Hi varsity baseball player is working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as a pathways engineering program intern, gaining valuable experience in his field.
Haglund said searching for summer internships on the UW-Madison resource Handshake, finding the NASA internship and getting to be a part of something bigger than himself is something he is extremely thankful for.
“I’ve always loved figures like Neil deGrasse Tyson and Carl Sagan, these older astrophysics pioneers who have inspired people to look beyond,” Haglund said. “The scale of these projects are often so grand and that’s what excites me. Particularly with NASA, many of these projects are human oriented and enhance human understanding of the universe. I think that’s inspiring.”
The pathways internship is based out of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Haglund’s responsibilities pertain to the Roman solar system telescope satellite.
His responsibilities include helping work on the satellite’s antenna system and communications deck which transmit data back to the earth.
More specifically, he helps identify what thermal hardware will go into the system (as it will be subjected to temperatures several hundred degrees below Fahrenheit).
In addition to identifying potential hardware, Haglund said 80% of his time is spent putting together a 3D printed scale model of what the antenna will look like to see how it works and make changes as the engineers see fit.
Getting to see how the NASA technology works and how it responds to environmental changes is something Haglund said has interested him since he was a child.
“Something I always enjoyed doing was building things and taking apart old toys of mine with my friends,” Haglund said. “I was mechanically minded in that way and I never really swayed from that.”
While he is enjoying working remotely for NASA from his Chippewa Valley home, Haglund said not being able to be boots on the ground in Maryland at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center due to COVID-19 is difficult but he is thankful all of the employees are making the best of the unfortunate situation.
“Obviously it isn’t ideal,” Haglund said. “It would’ve been great to interact with the hardware in-person and get my hands dirty that way. But I’m still able to maintain a full-time schedule and interact with as many people as I can get ahold of. I was expecting it to be more of a challenge, but it has amazed me how quickly people have adapted to this and taking it all in stride.”
The NASA pathways internship program runs through August before the next school year begins, but Haglund’s pathway to the stars doesn’t end there.
He will travel to the NASA space center in Maryland next summer for another summer of work, and after 640 hours of work he is eligible for a full-time position with NASA. He said if he is offered a position with the storied organization, he plans to accept and begin building a career in engineering.
But before Haglund makes NASA a major part of his life, he said he is looking forward to working with Wisconsin Robotics program at UW-Madison where he and his team will build a mock Mars Rover that will travel to the Utah Desert.
This experience will continue to give Haglund a deeper appreciation for space and the role engineering plays in it, and said his experience with NASA so far has shaped how he views new information and the potential of working with talented/like-minded people.
“When I first started in the end of May, I was extremely nervous and I felt like the information given to me was like drinking water from a fire hose,” Haglund said. “This is my first engineering internship and I’m surrounded by a lot of smart and capable people. One of the first technical meetings I sat in on it felt like they were speaking another language. It was a humbling experience, but now I’m starting to pick it up and it’s becoming a lot more enjoyable.
“Even like a time like COVID-19 when net stress is so much greater than normal, everyone I have worked with has been incredibly nice and helpful,” he said. “It’s inspiring that even in these strange times they’ve taken the time to help someone new and guide them through a really confusing and intimidating environment to where I feel like I’m a useful member of the team through their grace.”
