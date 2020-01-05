An event promoting Chippewa Falls local businesses during the busiest shopping period of the year outdid itself in its second year.
The “Shop Chippewa Sweepstakes,” which started on Nov. 1 and ran through Dec. 31, invited shoppers to shop at any local business in Chippewa Falls.
For every $10 they spent, they could bring or mail in a receipt to the Chippewa Falls Main Street office and enter a sweepstakes to win prizes from local businesses that have a value exceeding hundreds of dollars.
In 2018, the promotion collected $45,000 worth of receipts from local and shoppers, and in 2019 the total number of receipts rang up at $55,000, an increase of almost 20 percent.
Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette said when individuals brought in receipts it was rewarding to hear a big reason they shopped local was because they heard about the sweepstakes and thought it was a great promotion and way to support the businesses that help sustain Chippewa Falls.
“It’s a really great promotion,” Ouimette said. “People could mail in their receipts or bring them in, but when people dropped them off it was quite interesting because they really liked the promotion and that was one of the big reasons they decided to shop downtown. It was a great thing for shopping local and the businesses promoted it, as well as Main Street, so it turned out great and we are very happy with it.”
A big incentive for shoppers to participate was the chance to win locally curated prizes. The list of prizes and winners was released earlier this week.
Prizes include:
- The Bird Nest, $100 value (Roberta Christensen)
- Eevy Ivy Over, $150 value (Becky Kouba)
- Fridayz Boutique, $75 value (Lou Ann Vogler)
- November Grace, $50 value (Jane Powers)
- Eric’s Diamonds, $25 gift certificate (Roberta Christensen)
- Chippewa Candy Shop, $25 value (Doreen Stensrud)
- Country Treasures, $100 value (Jennifer Lenbom)
- Foreign 5, $75 value (Roberta Christensen)
- Valley Art Gallery, $100 value (Mary Brunstad)
- Korger’s Decorating, $70 value (Karen Connell)
- AR Workshop, $50 value (Sarah Abendroth)
- Leinie Lodge, $60 value (Sharon Normand)
- $40 downtown gift certificate (Roberta Christensen)
- Three $20 downtown gift certificates (Sharon Normand, Barbara Woodford and Mary Brunstad)
Ouimette said submissions ranged greatly in amount spent and reflected the wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options afforded to Chippewa Valley residents.
“The sweepstakes included all of the businesses downtown, so some donors submitted thousands of dollars' worth of receipts on their own,” Ouimette said. “We had others who donated hundreds and then even more who submitted tens. It was a cool process, because we submitted all of the entries into a computer program who randomly selected the winners. There was a wide range of products and services and that really reflected all that downtown Chippewa Falls has to offer.”
The “Shop Chippewa Sweepstakes” helped push people to shop downtown instead of online or at large international chain stores Ouimette said.
“I think the promotional helped ramp up local shopping during the holiday season this year downtown,” Ouimette said. “Most of our businesses do very well, because people in Chippewa Falls have always valued shopping local in my opinion. We have always had a lot of great stores and restaurants and people become more and more aware of that every year. Hopefully this push helped, and continues to help, these businesses every holiday season going forward.”
With an even more successful second year, the Chippewa Falls Main Street “Shop Chippewa Sweepstakes,” is sure to return with an even bigger receipt goal and emphasis on the importance of local Chippewa Falls businesses.
