In a world of big-box stores competing to see who can supply the most mass-produced products at the lowest price, an initiative to shop local in Chippewa Falls is fighting for local businesses and everything they have to offer.
Chippewa Falls Main Street is promoting “Shop Chippewa Sweepstakes,” which is encouraging Chippewa Valley residents to shop in downtown Chippewa Falls.
The event which started on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, invites shoppers to shop at any local business in Chippewa Falls and for every $10 they spend, they can bring in a receipt and enter a sweepstakes to win prizes from local businesses that have a value exceeding hundreds of dollars.
Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the goal of the sweepstakes, and Chippewa Falls Main Street in general, is to promote downtown and all of the fabulous things the city has to offer.
“We hope this sweepstakes promotes shopping local because that’s our mission,” Ouimette said. “We want people to come downtown and see all of the great stores we have. This helps spur people to shop even more, especially during the holiday season, and hopefully they come back throughout the rest of the year, too. We plan on doing this every year from November through December because it has already been a success for us.”
As for limitations as to what purchases you can and can’t submit, Ouimette said there really are very few limitations, if any.
“You could enter your gas receipts, or anywhere downtown you want to go,” Ouimette said. “You could go to the boutiques, appliance stores and if you spend $900 you can enter once for every $10 you spend of that. As long as it’s local, you can enter that purchase in the sweepstakes.”
The majority of businesses downtown have short forms available for shoppers to fill out after they make their purchase, ensuring no shopper in downtown Chippewa Falls is unable to submit a purchase in the sweepstakes.
Ouimette said the sweepstakes, which is in its second year, came out of seeing a similar promotion being run in a larger Wisconsin city and seeing it as an opportunity to promote local commerce in Chippewa Falls.
“It was interesting because Fond du Lac did this a couple of years ago,” Ouimette said. “They’re quite a bit bigger than we are and our first year we didn’t reinvent the wheel so we went by their guidelines. Last year we exceeded expectations by receiving over $45,000 in receipts, so this year we’re hoping to double it.”
Promoting Chippewa Falls’ small businesses is the goal and the hope is for the “Shop Chippewa Sweepstakes,” to have businesses in the city thrive through the holiday season and beyond.
For more information on the sweepstakes, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.
